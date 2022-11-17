Citing demand, company to open flexible, shared workspace in Missoula

(Missoula Current) A company that provides flexible workspace announced its plans Thursday to open a facility in Missoula, saying the demand for hybrid work continues to grow.

The new Regus center will be located on Santa Fe Court, which is off Mullan Road between Broadway and Reserve Street. It will be the company's second workspace in Montana, the other being in Bozeman.

Company officials said both locations offer a full suite of facilities including private offices, co-working and collaboration spaces, meeting rooms, high-speed Internet and tech services.

“Over the past two and a half years, demand for hybrid working solutions has rapidly increased as workers enjoy a significantly improved work/life balance with less time spent commuting, and employers benefiting from substantial cost savings and the ability to recruit from a wider pool of talent,” Mark Dixon, IWG founder and CEO, said in a statement.

IWG said it has grown with demand and now provides hybrid working solutions to 2 million people. In its announcement, it said the demand for flexible workspace has reached smaller cities and suburban communities.

The new Regus center “will serve the growing number of people who have relocated to suburban areas for a better work-life balance,” the company noted.

The announcement added that Missoula offers “limitless recreational activities for outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen,” and “is known for its blue-ribbon trout fishing (made famous by the 1992-film ‘A River Runs Through It’) and spectacular natural beauty.”

“The hybrid model offers a significantly lower cost base, leading to an ever-increasing number of businesses committing to the hybrid model for the long-term,” Dixon said. “As a result, we will see the Great Lease Resignation of traditional office space continue and the growing appeal of shared office and co-working spaces as a much more attractive alternative.”