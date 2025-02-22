Flood watch issued as rain, high temps melt snowpack

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The National Weather Service on Friday issued a flood watch for north-central Idaho and western Montana, saying conditions are ripe for possible flooding.

After several weeks of heavy snowfall, rapidly warming temperatures are quickly reducing the snowpack. An atmospheric river of moisture is expected to enter portions of western Montana on Saturday night and linger for several days.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the National Weather Service office in Missoula stated.

A Pacific storm and atmospheric river will impact the Pacific Northwest states and northern Rockies beginning Saturday, bringing locally heavy low-elevations rain and heavy high-elevation snow in the mountains.

Forecasters are calling for up to a half-inch of rain though Sunday for the Missoula Valley, with highs on Sunday of 47 degrees. The chance of rain continues into Monday, along with temperatures nearing 50 degrees.

Given the forecast, the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management on Friday urged residents to take precautions for potential flooding and to sign up for emergency notifications.

Residents are also urged to clear ice and snow from storm drains and sidewalk gutters.

“An atmospheric river is forecast to bring widespread rainfall to the region starting Saturday night through Monday. This rain, combined with above-freezing temperatures, will melt snow on the ground and increase water runoff in low-lying areas,” the county stated.

“All residents should be aware of standing water on roadways. Avoid driving through flooded areas and be cautious of changing conditions, especially as freeze-thaw cycles may occur depending on elevation.”