Flood watch issued for Clark Fork River starting Sunday

(Missoula Current) With more rain in the forecast and a rapidly melting snowpack, the National Weather Service on Friday issued a flood watch for portions of the Clark Fork River.

The watch goes into effect on Sunday evening and will extend through next Thursday.

“At 7.5 ferert, flooding of low-laying areas adjacent to the river is possible,” the NOAA office in Missoula said. “Flood waters begin to flood the streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kerhwald Drive.”

The area is prone to flooding and has been inundated with water in recent years. In 2018, the county issued evacuation warnings for residents in areas of the Missoula Valley, including Tower Street, when flood waters pushed toward 13 feet.

As of Friday morning, the river was listed at 6.1 feet. But forecasters have said potentially heavy rain is in the forecast for the next several days. Coupled with mountain runoff, the Clark Fork River is expected to rise.

Residents are encouraged to take action before the flooding arrives.