Forbes names Stockman Bank of Montana among ‘World’s Best’

(Missoula Current) Forbes named Stockman Bank of Montana one of the “World's Best Banks” for 2023, marking the second straight year the company has been recognized in the ratings.

Stockman Bank, which was founded in 1953, has expected its presence in western Montana over the last few years, including two new facilities in Missoula.

“This award is particularly special as it reflects the trust our customers have put in us to meet their financial needs.” Bill Coffee, Stockman CEO said in a statement. “Montana remains our only focus, backed by a commitment to local management and decision making.

To rank the World’s Best Banks, Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to survey more than 48,000 customers in 32 countries for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships.

Banks were rated on general satisfaction and whether they would recommend the bank. The ratings also included opinions on trust, terms and conditions, digital services, customer services and financial advice.

“We're proud to be recognized for the outstanding service we provide to our customers and communities,” Coffee said.