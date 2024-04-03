Former Griz shine on Pro Day

(Montana Sports Information) Eight former Montana Grizzlies returned to Washington-Grizzly Stadium for one last competition on Tuesday – a competition against themselves and the clock.

Montana held its annual Pro Day Tuesday, giving those eight Grizzlies the chance to test their athletic ability and perform at their physical peak for NFL and CFL scouts to help make next level dreams come true.

Returning to Missoula to compete were Travis Benham (P), TraJon Cotton (S), AJ Forbes (OL), Nash Fouch (S), Alex Gubner (DT), Braxton Hill (LB), Nico Ramos (K), and Chris Walker (OL).

Grizzly fans know it. The Big Sky Conference knows it. Gubner has proved is a competitor, and the league’s defensive MVP made the most of his opportunity as one of several standouts on Pro Day. If he gets a shot at the next level, he plans to keep proving himself as well.

“It’s my dream to play at the next level and I hope I helped myself today to impress some scouts,” said Gubner.

“It’s the only thing I want to do for a living, and I think my film speaks for that and today hopefully. I just want an opportunity, and whoever is able to give me that, I’m going to lay it all on the line for them. Every play and every down, I’m going to go 100 percent and do whatever they need me to do.”

Gubner put up speed test numbers that would have been among the very best among the defensive linemen at this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

His 4.85 time in the 40 would have been the second-fastest time for a D-Tackle, and his 10-yard split time of 1.68 would have been third. His 4.60 shuttle time would have been third at the combine among D-tackles, and his three-cone time of 7.45 would have been second. All on a frame carrying nearly 300 pounds.

Similarly, Braxton Hill would have ranked among the quickest linebackers at the combine, with a 7.01 second three-cone time that would have been the fastest in the position group and a top 20 time among all athletes in Indy.

The Buchanan Award finalist and Anaconda native also posted a 4.29 time in the shuttle, which would have been third at the combine, and his 10-yard split of 1.62 would have been tied for fifth in the position group.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.