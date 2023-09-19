Former Missoula council member Ramos named director of AFP

(Missoula Current) Former Missoula City Council member Jesse Ramos has been named the new state director for the conservative political organization Americans for Prosperity.

Ramos, who served one term on City Council, acted as director of community engagement for Americans for Prosperity before his appointment to director.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the work I began in Missoula City Council to empower individuals over big government,” Ramos said in a statement. “From grassroots engagement to lobbying in Helena, AFP has a track record of success here in Big Sky Country.”

While on City Council serving Ward 4, Ramos coined “Team Liberty” and helped elect several conservative candidates. Originally from Libby, he often served as a lone conservative voice in a City Council that's traditionally leaned left of center.

“As many Montanans know, the dangerous policies of President Biden and Senator Tester have brought increased inflation and skyrocketing energy bills,” Ramos said in his first statement as state director. “Heading into 2024, AFP’s top priority is electing a senator who better represents Montana.”