Koopman: Dynamic and free or dreary, stifling socialism?

Roger Koopman

Newsflash! Now that Marco Rubio and Donald Trump have decided to unconstitutionally “run” Venezuela, that country’s deposed dictator will doubtless have a lot of time on his hands during his sleepovers in a New York City prison. The word on the street is that NYC’s just-elected socialist mayor is negotiating bail for Maduro, and planning to put him on the city’s payroll as his personal consultant.

And why not? For a bright young socialist like Mamdani, the 26-year track records of Maduro and fellow Marxist/socialist Hugo Chavez have much to be admired. Using the increasingly concentrated power of the state, they literally transformed their country, through confiscation, corruption, oppression and control. Ideologically speaking, this is not far removed from Mamdani’s transformational vision for New York when he declares, “we are replacing the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.

Warmth indeed. Once the self-governing sovereignty of the individual is abolished and the politics of force takes over, the inevitable march toward the ovens of Auschwitz begins. Such “warmth” has massacred and enslaved the human race for thousands of years.

But the point is, Maduro’s hands-on experience with enforcing the socialist/collectivist

paradigm could come in handy for the charismatic Mamdani, apprenticing under the “master” as it were, while seeking his own version of the People’s Paradise. Consider Chavez’s and Maduro’s achievements, reflecting the final stage of every collectivist political system: * Government land confiscation, and nationalization of thousands of private businesses and industries, replacing the owners and managers with political cronies who ran these companies into the ground. Despite massive government subsidies (frequently diverted and stolen), once-healthy businesses closed everywhere, leading to record unemployment.

* Previously the richest country in Latin America, Venezuela’s living standards plummeted 74% in the last 10 years alone (2013-2023.) By 2020 the economy had shrunk 61% in per capita terms, and the nation’s GDP had dropped over 80%.

* Squandering huge revenues from the oil boom, the government continued to raise taxes and create double-digit deficit spending. It then printed truckloads of worthless currency, creating hyperinflation so bad that consumer prices were rising 50% a month. Today, most Venezuelan citizens cannot afford basic necessities, and almost 90% of the population is living in poverty. This, even after receiving $1.9 billion in US foreign aid – probably most of which was skimmed off by the socialist elites and never reached those it was intended to help.

* In the words of one economist, “The regimes of Charvez and Maduro decimated the country through relentless class warfare and government intervention in the economy.” In a country of 30 million, close to 8 million have now voted with their feet and become refugees in foreign lands, leaving their homes, communities, friends and families behind. That includes over 20,000 doctors, who simply could not function under the thumb of their socialist regulators.

"Such is the legacy of collectivism and socialism wherever it is found. It requires the increasing concentration of governmental power, and the steady usurpation of personal freedom. Power inevitably corrupts – discouraging achievement and incentivizing theft. At the end of the day, socialism is nothing more than organized crime , that impoverishes the people and enriches the political elite. Winston Churchill put it perfectly: “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy.”

In my view, the biggest concern about the election of avowed socialists like Zohran Mamdani is not that The Big Apple will turn into a Venezuelan-style socialist hell-hole tomorrow. What concerns me are the people who are believing The Socialist Lie of getting something for nothing, courtesy of a government that produces nothing. The only costs are your freedom and self-respect, a trade-off they seem willing to make. Afterall. A little starvation and oppression never hurt anybody, right? Just ask s Venezuelan.

It's quite evident that these angry, envious, entitlement-oriented Americans have never been taught the difference between the blessings of a dynamic free society and the dreary, stifling existence of spread-the-misery socialism.

Will our schools once again teach it? Will our pulpits once again preach it? Or are we destined to live out Thomas Jefferson’s warning, A nation that expects to be ignorant and free… expects what never was and never will be.”