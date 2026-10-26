Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Missoula County last week approved a settlement agreement with a handful residents and a developer over concerns raised around the approval of a mini-storage facility in Frenchtown.

The county approved the storage units in 2025 but was shortly sued by six residents who disliked the conditions the county had placed upon the project when approving it.

“There was not insignificant amount of public comment from neighbors who were not in favor of storage units across the road,” said deputy county attorney John Hart.

The county's original conditions were generally standard and required such things as a sign package regarding access to the facility, along with requirements that exterior lighting adhere to dark sky standards.

The conditions also required some form of a visual screen around the perimeter of the project. But some residents felt the conditions didn't go far enough and sued the county seeking to reduce the project's impacts on their neighborhood.

“This settlement agreement doesn't change any of those conditions of approval,” said Hart. “However, now, in terms of lighting requirements, there cannot be lighting that exceeds a correlating color temperature of 3,000 Kelvin.”

The new conditions will also see the county review the types of bulbs the development uses and to ensure the lights are motion activated or set on timers so they don't burn when the property isn't in use.

Under the settlement, black fencing is now required as a visual screen around the perimeter, along with some form of landscaping. The back of each storage building must also face Roman Creek Road and not the garage doors.

“That will ensure the neighbors won't have to look at people opening and closing their storage units,” said Hart. “Also, the lease agreement has to prohibit tenants accessing and using the units between midnight and 4 a.m.”

Additional requirements also call for live security cameras to operate around the clock, though they cannot point at the neighboring homes. Bright colors or materials cannot be used to side the storage buildings.

“Those are the additional requirements the neighbors and the developer negotiated to allow this proposal to go forward,��� Hart said. “In policing those additional conditions, Missoula County's decision will be final and we won't be subject to any additional lawsuits.”

Commissioners on Tuesday praised the outcome of the settlement but said it could have been prevented.

“This seems like a great resolution,” said commissioner Josh Slotnick. “It's so worth it to put the time in on engaging with the neighborhood before you have a proposal and do, in this case, what seemed to happen via a lawsuit.”