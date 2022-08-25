Report: HUD funding helped support housing, shelter, homeless services in Missoula

Martin Kidston/Missoula Current

Federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development served more than 1,400 individuals and aided the construction of 202 units of affordable housing in Missoula, according to an action report filed Wednesday.

The funding, provided through the Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs, requires the city to file an evaluation report each year. The funding serves low- to moderate-income residents and is intended to help boost the city's affordable housing efforts.

“These are federal funds that don't come out of the city's budget,” said city grants administrator Kendra Lisum.

In program year 2021, the city received $365,000 in HOME awards, which funded two local projects, and $571,000 in block grants, which funded three projects.

Two projects went unfunded.

“We receive roughly the same amount every year, but the funds aren't adjusted for inflation,” said Lisum. “We have to do more with less money. We were able to fund a total of five projects last year.”

HOME awards went to support the construction of the Trinity apartment project. Once completed, it will provide 202 units of affordable housing on two sites. Construction is expected to finish next year, and the housing is reserved for residents earning between 30% and 70% of the area medium income.

Funding from the block grant went to support the YWCA's new Meadowlark facility, which provides emergency shelter, case management and assistance to families. Program funding for the YWCA helped serve 270 individuals, according to Karen Gasvoda, also a grants administrator with the city.

Other block grant funding helped Homeword provide financial counseling to 313 individuals while the third program provided rapid intake services at the Poverello Center, which helped serve 869 individuals, according to the report.

The 2021 program year sought to support two other programs, including the navigation center at the Trinity project, and down-payment assistance support for Habitat for Humanity.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, these services were not funded,” said Gasvoda. “But the projects that were funded will have long-lasting, positive effects for our community.”