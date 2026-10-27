Report: FW Commission lacks transparency, public process

Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) Wildlife lovers and sportsmen alike object to the poor public notice and limited consideration of public comment during recent Fish and Wildlife Commission meetings, according to a new report.

On Monday, three organizations - Footloose Montana, the Gallatin Wildlife Association and the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force - released a report documenting recent incidents where the Fish and Wildlife Commission has given minimal notification of issues to be discussed at commission meetings. The report also notes the proposals that the commission passed in spite of biologists’ recommendations and public comments to the contrary.

The report, prepared by consultant Mike Bader, analyzed a Sept. 24 commission meeting to highlight questionable actions that the commission members have taken for at least a year, including making their own last-minute proposals - in the past, proposals came from the department; providing little to no time to submit public comment before the meeting; and then pushing their proposals through with little data to justify the proposal.

For the Sept. 24 meeting, citizens groups, not sportsmen’s groups, submitted petitions requesting that the department develop two new rules. One petition submitted by Footloose Montana requested that trappers check their traps and snares every 24 hours on public land. The other, proposed by the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force, would require hunters to carry bear spray in grizzly bear country. Bader works for the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force.

The commission denied both petitions after listening to around two dozen public comments on each, most of which were in support. A handful or so of trappers, outfitters and anti-predator sportsmen’s groups were opposed.

Then the commission heard Region 1 commissioner Ian Wargo’s proposal to have the department develop a predator management policy. Because he’d submitted the proposal only a week before the meeting, the department and the other commission members were confused about the intent of the policy. Members of the general public opposed such a policy, saying it was politically driven. In past meetings, Wargo and Region 2 commissioner Jeff Burrows have previously said that the commission supports "a relatively aggressive management approach to predators."

The commission ultimately voted in favor. Clint Nagel, Gallatin Wildlife Association president, said the three votes that day cemented the commission’s bias against non-sportsmen.

“Our last experience at the Sept. 24 hearing of the Fish and Wildlife Commission was a culmination of what we've seen, heard, and experienced ourselves before, from past to present, bad practices being conducted by the Commission. The unprofessional bias and lack of coherent and consistent public uniformity for the public participation process was confusing and unfair in its implementation. The commission needs some serious reforming to be more responsive to the general public,” Nagel said.

The report listed other commission decisions that favored outfitters and sporting industries, and several decisions that went against the recommendations of FWP biologists.

For example, during an Oct. 14 meeting, the commission overrode fisheries biologist by approving another amendment proposed by Wargo to allow a type of fishing that threatens bull trout in the lower Flathead River. In August, after the department revealed that its population model overestimated wolf numbers, biologists recommended a quota of 250 wolves, but the commission pushed that up to 300. For the past two years, biologists have recommended limiting the number of black bears that could be killed in northwestern Montana, but commission members have pushed more and more liberal seasons.

In January 2025, 25 citizens sent a letter to the FWP commission objecting to the commission’s actions surrounding the elimination of spring black bear hunting quotas. Burrows proposed the amendment during a December 2024 meeting with no prior notice. The letter said the amendment changing the spring quotas wasn’t made public before the meeting, so the commission’s approval violated the rights of public participation and the right-to-know enshrined in Montana’s constitution.

“The report finds the lack of consideration of the public is serial in nature,” Bader said. “With the 4(d) rule on grizzlies turning management over to the states, this is a total preview of what we’ll see with grizzly bears. We’ll have biologists that will say ‘you’re killing too many grizzlies,’ and (the commissioners are) going to substitute their judgment for that of the biologists. That’s a huge problem.”

Burrow’s no-notice black bear amendment wasn’t the only item that raised public objections during that December 2024 meeting. Other commissioners proposed several of their own amendments only a week or two prior to the commission meeting, prompting sportsmen to protest the short notice, especially with many still out hunting until Nov. 30.

The report makes several recommendations the commission should implement to alleviate the problem. To improve the public right-to-know, no amendments or motions should be made within 20 business days prior to a commission meeting. To improve public participation, the public should have a minimum of 25 days to submit written public comment before a proposal is considered and in-person commenters should be allowed two minutes to comment.

Finally, Bader said the state of Montana should take note of the recent changes made in New Mexico. In May 2025, the New Mexico legislature overhauled its wildlife commission and the dysfunctional wildlife agency that had suffered high employee turnover. The agency’s mission was expanded to include conservation of non-game species; sportsmen’s license dollars were augmented by the state general fund; and the selection process for the commission was changed to limit the influence of outfitters and industry representatives.

Taking New Mexico’s cue, Bader’s report recommends that at least two members of Montana’s commission should have a college degree in ecology or wildlife or fisheries biology. But that would require legislative action.

“There’s been talk about doing something in the Legislature like what they did in New Mexico. (New Mexico) broadened the mandate to include all species and (to) look at ecosystem considerations and not just how many ungulates do we have and how many tags we can sell,” Bader said. “Our commission doesn’t care; they want what they want. They don’t care what the public has to say and they certainly don’t care what their own biologists have to say. A commission that doesn’t respect the opinion of its own management agency, that’s a problem. It’s just going to keep going until the public puts its foot down and says ‘enough.’”

Fish, Wildlife & Parks had no comment on the report.

Contact reporter Laura Lundquist at lundquist@missoulacurrent.com.