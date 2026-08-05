FWP land in Ravalli County to begin Stage 2 fire restrictions

(Missoula Current) Land managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in Ravalli County will enter Stage 2 fire restrictions beginning Friday, following the county's lead.

The restrictions apply to all FWP fishing access sites, wildlife management areas and state parks in Ravalli County. Under Stage 2 fire restrictions, the following activities are prohibited on FWP lands:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating any internal combustion engine from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily, except motorized vehicles on roads and trails designated for motorized travel.

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

Devices are allowed if fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned off and used only in an area barren of flammable materials.

To see the complete Stage 2 restriction information and a list of all FWP lands impacted by fire restrictions in Montana, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions. These restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice.

FWP urges people to use caution while recreating due to dry conditions and fire danger. To learn more about wildfire prevention and to see the latest information on fires in Montana, visit www.mtfireinfo.org.