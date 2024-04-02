Home and garden store set to open at Southgate Mall

(Missoula Current) After months of renovations, Zootown Hardware & Garden plans to open its doors at Southgate Mall in mid-April, offering another home and garden option in the Midtown district.

On Tuesday, Southgate Mall general manager Tim Winger said the store will offer 25,000 square feet of retail space adjacent to Cost Plus World Market.

“We're excited to welcome Zootown Hardware & Garden to our growing tenant mix at Southgate Mall,” Winger said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming guests to experience this store for all of their home and garden needs.”

Founded in 1945, Do it Best promotes itself as a member-owned buying cooperative focused on home improvement, including hardware, lumber and building materials. Zootown Hardware & Garden will be operated by the Leishman and Tollefson families in Missoula.

Winger said the store will include 16,000 square feet of interior space and 9,000 square feet of outdoor home and garden space.

“After a 20-year military career, our family has returned to our Montana roots,” said owner and general manager Damon Leishman. “Zootown Hardware & Garden prides itself on a personal touch. We are two families that came together to put together a hardware store to help small businesses get back into the market.”

The new addition to the mall follows several other new tenants including Hobby Lobby, J.Crew Factory, Daily Thread and Concept Apparel, and Texas Roadhouse.

The Double K Ranch Deli opened last year and Mary’s Mountain Cookies, Elote Mexican Restaurant and Bar, and Pandora are expected to open later this spring.