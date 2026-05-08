Montana travelers frustrated with gas price hikes

Vanessa Willardson

(MTN News) Travelers across the country are upset with gas price hikes, as the average price of a regular gallon of gas went up by 41 cents in Montana this past week.

The average price of a regular gallon of gas in Montana was $4.47 as of Thursday. A week ago, it was $4.03, a 10 percent hike, according to AAA.

Drivers at Love’s Travel Stop in Laurel told MTN the price hikes are frustrating to see.

“I think we're kind of just seeing the beginning of what's going to happen with this,” said Jeffrey Eiland, a truck driver with Culligan of Billings. “It makes me want to scream at somebody, ‘Bring my gas prices down, you crazy politicians!’”

“Full tank is probably upwards of a higher $50 range. I usually try to fill up when it's half, so it doesn't hurt so much,” said another traveler, Trish Lehman.

“I really just pay attention to the gas is when I go home,” said Mississippi-based truck driver Eddie Andrews. “I really hate it. Really hate it.”

Travelers also told MTN they are worried about price surges in the weeks ahead.

“I was planning on taking a trip to Colorado to go see my sister in Colorado,” said Laurel resident Rebecca Merfeld. “And of course, that's going to take a bite out of my budget.”

Some have found ways to save money, such as through reward programs.

“Everybody knows the fuel is going up around the United States and everywhere, but we can find a better price in Love’s truck stop with your discount. You get a discount with your reward points. You maybe get like 30 to 50 percent per gallon, and this helps a lot,” said truck driver Albaro Ortiz.

According to the Trump administration, the hikes are the price of destroying Iran’s nuclear program.

“Their ability to build a shield behind which they could hide their nuclear program was wiped out. That's a very substantial achievement. And that was the purpose of this operation from day one,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday at a White House briefing.