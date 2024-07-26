Gianforte issues disaster declaration for Missoula County

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday issued a disaster declaration in Missoula and Mineral counties, freeing up state funding to help meet immediate and arising needs.

City and county officials verbally declared a state of emergency on Thursday but didn't issue a press release until Friday afternoon. The Missoula Current sought information on the declaration Friday morning before the press release was issued, though county officials didn't respond to the request for comment, saying rather they'd respond at a future time.

The county said it will “formally” make the declaration next week.

“Missoula County put out a request to the state this morning for this declaration. We have not received confirmation,” the county said in a statement issued at 1:14 p.m. on Friday.

At 1:56 p.m., the state issued its own press release saying the governor had issued an executive order declaring a disaster in the two counties.

“A recent severe thunderstorm toppled trees and downed power poles in the Missoula area, leaving too many residents without power,” Gianforte said. “I appreciate the rapid response of our electric cooperatives to restore power to affected communities. Today’s disaster declaration is a next step to help residents and coops in the area recover.”

In declaring a disaster, Gianforte said city, county and electrical cooperatives “have expended considerable amounts of resources and manpower” and have taken “all possible actions to respond, mitigate, repair, and alleviate the situation safely and quickly.”

But as of Friday, areas of Missoula remained without power and city and county officials have asked residents to conserve water. Other issues also have surfaced due to the ongoing power outage and NorthWestern Energy has called for additional assistance.

By declaring a disaster, the state will tap its general fund to meet immediate and arising needs “to help impacted communities get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”'

According to the county, the state's official declaration allows for reimbursement from FEMA for up to 75% of costs. Neither the city nor county have yet to disclose the current cost of the storm or how they'd calculate the value of their reimbursement request.

“Declaring a state of emergency ... authorizes spending beyond what's currently budgeted and authorizes the city and county to levy up to two additional emergency mills,” the county stated. “If costs are anticipated to exceed those two mills, the county and city can ask for the State of Montana to declare a state of emergency, which would free up additional funds.”