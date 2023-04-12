Susan Morgan

Open letter to Gov. Gianforte:

Please preserve the rights of Montana families to decide when and if to have children. Please veto any laws passed by the legislature that restrict medications, procedures, and access that has made abortion and birth control safer.

Keeping abortion and birth control legal is about Freedom, economic security, and independence- American values.

Making the choice to not let a pregnancy progress is often the most responsible choice, or the safest choice, or the most compassionate choice, depending on the circumstances.

Keeping abortion options available is good public health policy, and allows people who cannot afford to raise a/another child to make a responsible choice and stay off of public assistance. Forcing woman and families to have children is wrong.

Please send a message to your colleagues that you will stand up for freedom and Montana constitutional rights by vetoing restrictive abortion bills.