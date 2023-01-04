Gianforte urges Montana University System to ban TikTok

(Missoula Current) Citing an alleged security risk, Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday urged the Montana Board of Regents to ban TikTok on Montana university campuses and within the university system.

Gianforte last month baned the social media app on state devicies and for state businesses. In doing so, he cited allegations that TikTok was harvesting data from user devices and passing the information on to Chinese leaders.