Viewpoint: We must support girls in outdoor science fields

Marilyn Marler

Studies show that girls start losing interest in science and math around middle school and, as a result, women are often underrepresented in these professional fields. That is the bad news. The good news is that the Montana Natural History Center (MNHC) is dedicated to encouraging all young people to connect with the natural world and has created specific opportunities for girls to learn about outdoor science careers from experts in the field.

This summer, middle school students can join MNHC for a week of STEEM camp. STEEM stands for science, technology, engineering, environment, and math – and this unique camp takes advantage of Montana’s exceptional natural surroundings by inviting participants to learn hands-on about freshwater ecology, birds, invasive species, native plants, and more from leading scientists, researchers, and biologists in our community. In addition, MNHC is offering a week of Naturalist in Training for middle schoolers; a program modeled after our Master Naturalist Certification course.

To help make these opportunities accessible to all families, University of Montana alum Dr. Susie Adams has donated $1,000 in scholarships, in line with her passion for connecting women and girls to outdoor sciences. Adams got her PhD at UM in 1999 and has gone on to be an international expert on fish and crayfish ecology.

She recently co-authored a book titled Wild Work: Adventures of women field biologists, featuring stories from 37 women field biologists working at field sites ranging from Alaska to Namibia with creatures ranging from condors and bats. When she looked around for ways to encourage more women to enter the field (literally), she found MNHC’s STEEM camps a natural partner.

Do you know a girl or non-binary student entering 6th, 7th or 8th grade? Tell them about our camps and scholarships.

Week of July 6th.Naturalist in Training camp (all genders)

Week of August 3rd. STEEM camp (girls and non-binary kids)

Full camp price is $345 MNHC members/$365 non-members, and we have full and partial scholarships. Contact Hope Ensiminger hensmiger@montananaturalist. org or Marilyn Marler mmarler@montananaturalist.org for more information.

The Montana Natural History Center looks forward to hosting Dr. Adams on her upcoming book tour (to be announced this fall). Thank you Dr. Susie Adams and all of our summer camp scholarship donors this year!

Marilyn Marler is the executive director of the Montana Natural History Center. She spent over 25 years as a plant ecologist and land manager at the University of Montana and knows first-hand how important same-gendered role models are when entering science classes, labs and the workforce.