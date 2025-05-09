Going-to-the-Sun Road opens to traffic to Avalanche Campground

(Daily Montanan) Going-to-the-Sun Road will be open to vehicle traffic to Avalanche Campground starting Saturday, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend, Glacier National Park said in a news release Thursday.

The park’s road crew is still clearing snow farther up the road and, as of Wednesday afternoon, was working between Triple Arches and Rim Rock, Glacier said. The entire road typically does not open until sometime in mid to late June.

Also starting this weekend, the Apgar Visitor Center will be open daily.

The news release said the hiker/biker shuttle may operate later in the season, and the park will provide updates regarding when this free shuttle begins operating.

Glacier also said this summer, starting June 13 through Sept. 28, sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road that are open to motor vehicles are closed to bicycle use between Logan Pass and the Apgar turnoff at the south end of Lake McDonald during the following times: eastbound (uphill) cycling between noon and 6 p.m. and westbound (downhill) cycling between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Visitors can hike and bike Going-to-the-Sun Road past the gate closure on the weekends as far as the posted pedestrian closure, the news release said. During the week, the road crew sets the closure based on where they are working and existing hazards.

The park sends out text alerts, notifying the public about where the road crew and avalanche closures are set every week and general road opening and closure updates.

“Be the first to know by signing up for text alerts by texting the message ‘GNPROADS’ to the number 333111,” the park said.