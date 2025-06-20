Glacier prepares for possible road closure with heavy rain, snow

(Daily Montanan) In preparation for potential inclement weather, Glacier National Park is preparing for a temporary closure of the alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road, the park said in a news release.

Should the forecasted weather system result in hazardous road conditions, Going-to-the-Sun Road will be closed between Avalanche and Rising Sun.

The closure comes shortly after the park announced the June 16 planned opening of Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The National Weather Service issued a hydrologic outlook, and a winter storm watch that may bring potential impacts to Glacier National Park this weekend.

Friday evening and lasting into Sunday, a prolonged rain event could produce 2-4 inches in a 48-hour period, which could result in potential rock and debris slides along steep terrain in Glacier National Park.

From Saturday afternoon through Sunday, higher elevations of Glacier National Park, such as Going-to-the-Sun Road and Logan Pass, could see heavy wet snow accumulation of up to a foot for elevations above 6,000 feet and up to 4 inches for elevations down to 4,000 feet.

Visitors are encouraged to prepare for inclement weather if they plan to travel to the park this week.

Check the weather forecast and the park website before your visit, dress for varying degrees of weather, and be on alert for potential hazards on roadways and trails. Visitors can also sign up for GNP notifications to receive road status updates by texting GNPROADS to 333111.

***

As a reminder for the 2025 summer season, timed entry vehicle reservations are required to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road from the west side of the park for those traveling by vehicle or motorcycle from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 28, 2025.

Complete information on timed entry vehicle reservations can be found online at https://www.nps.gov/glac/ planyourvisit/vehicle- reservations.htm . As in 2024, timed entry vehicle reservations will not be required to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road from the east side of the park at the St. Mary Entrance.

For up-to-date information on trail conditions and clearing activities, visit the park’s trail status webpage .

Going-to-the-Sun Road Reservations and Amenities

Visitor information services and the Glacier National Park Conservancy bookstore will be available at the Logan Pass Visitor Center starting June 14. Visitors are reminded to pack water and snacks as food and water are not available for purchase at the Logan Pass Visitor Center. Restrooms will be open.

Timed entry vehicle reservations are available through the next-day reservations available at 7 p.m. each day. Timed entry vehicle reservations are only available on Recreation.gov and not available at the park.

Timed entry vehicle reservations are required to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road from the west side of the park past Apgar Campground. Reservations will be required for those traveling by vehicle or motorcycle from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning June 13 through September 28, 2025. Visitors who miss their time block or visitors without a timed entry vehicle reservation can enter after 3 p.m.

Visitors with lodging, camping, or commercial activity reservations (e.g., boat tours and horseback rides) within the specified reservation areas can use proof of their reservation for entry instead of a timed entry vehicle reservation to gain access to the area for which they have a service reservation. Service reservations originating east of Logan Pass cannot be used instead of a timed entry vehicle reservation for access past the Apgar Check Point heading east on Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Parking at Logan Pass, Apgar Village, and other areas may be congested or temporarily unavailable. Daily shuttle service along Going-to-the-Sun Road will begin operating July 1, on a first-come, first-served basis at the Apgar and St. Mary Visitor Centers with stops along Going-to-the-Sun Road. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the free shuttle for hiker access to Logan Pass although waits for shuttles may be long depending on the time and location. Check the park website for additional information on shuttle stops.

While driving along the road, particularly through the Rim Rock area (approximately one mile west of Logan Pass) visitors should be aware of potential rockfall and should not slow down or stop in this section. Rocks and other debris continue to fall throughout the summer, requiring daily clean up. With the level of snow at Logan Pass, visitors should use extreme caution and refrain from crossing snowfields or standing under snow overhangs.

North Fork

Timed entry vehicle reservations are also required for the North Fork beginning through September 28, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Many Glacier

As a reminder, the Many Glacier Valley has significantly reduced parking spots due to the construction project at Swiftcurrent. The road closure begins at the T-intersection just past the Many Glacier Hotel road. Although the Many Glacier Valley does not require a timed entry vehicle reservation in 2025, the area is already seeing high congestion and temporary closures. A Many Glacier Day Hiker Shuttle will take effect July 1. Learn more about the Many Glacier Construction on the Many Glacier Construction FAQs page.

Two Medicine

The Two Medicine area will not require timed entry vehicle reservations in 2025. Visitors may experience temporary restrictions due to congestion.