Glacier confirms it’s dropping ticketed entry

Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) Drivers won’t need to reserve tickets to access Glacier National Park through any entrances this season.

In 2021, the park launched a pilot vehicle reservation program in an attempt to break up midday traffic through the national park.

In December 2025, the Daily Inter Lake reported Glacier was ending the program, and Wednesday, Glacier National Park confirmed it was the case in a news release.

“Vehicle reservations will not be required anywhere in the park in 2026,” the news release said.

However, the park also said vehicles “may be temporarily diverted” in Many Glacier, Two Medicine and the North Fork when areas reach capacity.

The park also announced a pilot ticketed shuttle system to Logan Pass in summer 2026, including early morning “express routes.”

In an email, park spokesperson Autumn Sifuentes said the changes are an attempt to improve access to the park.

“After piloting vehicle reservations for the past five years, GNP has still had issues with the shuttle system and the Logan Pass parking lot,” Sifuentes said. “With each pilot, GNP can tweak the system to try to fix challenges that have been present in previous years.”

Additionally, starting on July 1, if weather permits, private vehicle parking at Logan Pass will be limited to three hours, the news release said. It said the time limit is intended to increase parking turnover and provide more visitors the chance to visit the area.

“Three hours allows time to hike to Hidden Lake Overlook, visit the Logan Pass Visitor Center or attend an interpretive program,” the news release said.

In a statement, park Superintendent Dave Roemer said the changes are the result of listening to the public and refining the park’s ability to serve visitors and safeguard resources.

“With the new trial measures, we aim to improve the public’s ability to visit Logan Pass for short durations and allow the shuttle system to perform more reliably for a more specific purpose,” Roemer said.

The news release described the following:

Logan Pass parking

Visitors planning longer hikes that begin at Logan Pass, including the Highline Trail to Granite Park Chalet or to the Loop Trailhead, must obtain a shuttle ticket.

Overnight parking will not be permitted at Logan Pass except for permitted backcountry users and registered guests of Granite Park Chalet.

Going-to-the-Sun Road park shuttles

In 2026, the park shuttle system will provide express service to Logan Pass for visitors planning extended alpine hikes and activities.

Shuttles to Logan Pass will not stop at Avalanche or board passengers without shuttle tickets.

Shuttle tickets will be released during two booking windows:

A portion of tickets will be available 60 days in advance beginning May 2, 2026, at 8 a.m. MDT on a rolling basis.

Remaining tickets will be released at 7 p.m. MDT for next-day entry beginning June 30.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis through Recreation.gov or the Recreation.gov call center at (877) 444-6777. Tickets are not sold inside the park. A Recreation.gov account is required. The only cost is a $1 processing fee per ticket.

All passengers age 2 and older must have a ticket. Tickets are nontransferable.

Cell service is unreliable in the park. Visitors should print or save a digital copy of their ticket before arrival. Tickets will be validated before boarding, and a photo ID may be requested.

Additional information will be available at nps.gov/glac and Recreation.gov.

Shuttle routes and schedules

Shuttle service will provide access to Logan Pass from both the west and east sides of Going-to-the-Sun Road.

West side express routes will depart from Apgar Transit Center and Lake McDonald Lodge, with stops at the Loop in the afternoon and Logan Pass. Avalanche Lake and Trail of the Cedars will not be accessible by park shuttle in 2026.

East side express routes will depart from St. Mary Visitor Center and Rising Sun. Riders may transfer between routes at Logan Pass.

Updated route details, boarding times and stop locations will be posted later in the season.

Many Glacier, Two Medicine, and North Fork

Although vehicles may be temporarily diverted when areas reach capacity, visitors with lodging, camping, boat tour, horseback ride, guided hike or backcountry reservations will be permitted entry during temporary restrictions but may experience delays.

Going-to-the-Sun Road opening

Snow removal operations begin in early April and typically continue until Logan Pass opens between mid-June and early July. Snowstorms and avalanches often continue through May, and the park cannot predict an opening date.

Road crews work across approximately 40 avalanche paths, and progress depends on snow and avalanche conditions.

The shuttle system begins July 1, 2026. The park cannot predict when Logan Pass trails will open. Popular routes, including the Highline Trail, may remain closed due to hazardous snow conditions.

For up-to-date information on trail conditions and clearing activities, visit the park’s trail status webpage .

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a statement from the park spokesperson.