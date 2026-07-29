Viewpoint: How’s the GOP’s ‘Golden Age’ treating you?

George Ochenski

It’s late July in Montana, which should be the perfect time to be casting a fly to rising trout on Montana’s once-famous blue ribbon streams. Only every day more and more of those streams join the restricted or closed list because there’s so little water left and it’s too hot for trout.

In the meantime, the Iran War drags on, despite Trump’s claim it has already been won 38 times — surely enough to garner the Nobel Peace Prize the “no new wars” president covets.

But not only hasn’t the war been won despite the estimated $100 billion drained from the Treasury, Trump is now asking Congress for an additional $60 billion in war funding. It’s now expanded to Yemen, where the Houthis have decided to close the Strait of al Mandeb – which was the only sea route still open to ship Gulf oil to the world — and just blew up a couple Saudi oil tankers to show they’re serious.

When more dead American soldiers arrived home this week, they were used as political props by our deranged president who falsely put words in their dead mouths, claiming they fully supported the disastrous war he started with his pal Benjamin Netanyahu — the same guy who has a warrant out for his arrest for committing war crimes in Israel’s on-going genocide in Gaza.

Oil is now back above $100 a barrel, and gas is back over $4 a gallon nationally and going nowhere but up. Guess the war isn’t over, the straits aren’t open, and there’s no sign of inflation slowing down since everything from liquid fuels to fertilizer to plastics runs on oil derivatives…pure and simple.

As for the “gold” in Golden Age — well, it’s there alright. Not for you or me or most Americans, who struggle with ever rising costs. But a couple billion in Saudi money to Jared Kushner , Trump’s son-in-law who, without a hint of conflict of interest, somehow is also the negotiator for the US with the Saudis.

Another couple billion to the prez himself from a corrupt bribe scheme masquerading as a crypto enterprise that left investors holding near worthless assets while the prez banked the gold. Plus, his personal stock buys in the last year eclipsed the entire stock actions by all the members of Congress. Stocks that he then went on to shamelessly promote, saying “go out and buy a Dell computer” after he bought a million bucks worth of their stock and the firm was awarded a whopping $6.7 billion defense contract.

Then there’s Don Jr.’s and brother Eric’s tidy $3.2 billion in government contracts with another $3.1 billion in future contracts. Add $1.75 billion federal money backing for their mine in Kazakistan of your money in their pockets.

Here in Montana and the West, the “Golden Age” is rolling on with landscape scale deforestation, opening national monuments to oil, gas, and uranium mining , all without a shred of concern for the rapidly mounting impacts from the baking climate.

The mighty Colorado River is now a trickle, so low the Glen Canyon dam is approaching dead pool — when it will no longer generate power or supply water for the 40 million Americans who rely on it.

If you’re wondering if “the fish rots from the head” the vast stench emanating from the White House should confirm beyond a doubt that “the swamp” is full of rotting fish. The same rotting fish telling you they’re winning the Iran War, prices are falling, and we’re rolling happily along in the new Golden Age — and if you believe that, I know where you can get a good deal on Trump crypto coins.