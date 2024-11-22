Viewpoint: Grant Creek TEDD fails the Missoula community

Kevin Davis

Crumbling roads. Strained transit. Failing bridges. Missoula’s infrastructure is stretched thin—and every new development adds to the load. With potholes widening, bridges decaying, and even parking garages being deemed unusable after only two decades, Missoula’s resources are being stretched to the breaking point.

Yet, despite these cracks in our foundation, some county officials are pushing forward with a new Targeted Economic Development District (TEDD) at Grant Creek Crossing just off N Reserve St., a plan that could sidetrack essential tax revenues from public services indefinitely.

At first glance, a TEDD here might sound like a boost for local business. But the truth is, it risks diverting funds from essential services—like fire protection, law enforcement, schools, and public transit—to subsidize new private developments, creating a burden for taxpayers and our infrastructure alike.

Many local voices, from a school superintendent to a fire chief, have voiced concern, questioning whether this project serves the community—or just a few large-scale developers and planning firms who stand to gain financially.

True growth doesn’t have to come at the public’s expense. Missoula has seen impactful improvements—from trails to safe crossings—funded through grants and private support, without burdening public services.

This isn’t about opposing growth; it’s about demanding growth that benefits everyone, not just those with a stake in the next development. It’s time to choose a path that leads to a more resilient, sustainable Missoula, not one that leaves our infrastructure buckling under the weight.

Let's say “No” to a TEDD at Grant Creek Crossing and “Yes” to smart, sustainable growth for all. #SmartGrowthMissoula