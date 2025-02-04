Grazing project could burden endangered wolves

Joe Duhownik

PHOENIX (CN) — Conservationists asked the Ninth Circuit Monday to order the U.S. Forest Service to reconsider the potential impacts of a large-scale grazing project on the continued recovery and survival of the Mexican gray wolf.

In a Phoenix courtroom Monday morning, the Western Watersheds Project told a three-judge panel that cattle grazing in the Greater Gila Bioregion — an area spanning the central portion of the Arizona-New Mexico border that is home to at least 26 sensitive species — could threaten the recovery of the endangered Mexican gray wolf, whose population has increased to more than 200 since dropping to just seven wolves in the 1980s.

The conservationists say that the Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by not producing an environmental impact statement to fully analyze the impact grazing might have on the fledgling wolf population. They sued over the project in 2021 but were denied summary judgment.

However, of the 14 allotments the Forest Service approved for livestock grazing, only one showed evidence of wolf presence at the time the project was approved. There’s been only one conflict between a wolf and livestock in that allotment, and it didn’t end in the killing or removal of any wolves, Forest Service attorney Kyle Glynn told the Ninth Circuit Monday morning,

The new grazing project, known as the Stateline Project, approved in 2019 and begun in 2020, didn’t introduce livestock into the area for the first time, Glynn said. Instead, it actually slightly reduces the overall amount of grazing that will be allowed over the project’s 10-year period compared to previous decades.

“Grazing had been ongoing for the past several decades and had not led to any removals from the wild,” Glynn told the panel.

Because of this, and because wolves had never been seen in 13 of the 14 allotments, Glynn said there was no evidence to suggest a formal environmental impact statement was needed because there was no apparent threat to the wolf population.

Kelly Nokes, representing the conservationists, painted the Forest Service's reasoning as a bit disingenuous, since the service had admitted it expected wolves to move into those areas as their population expands. Because the Forest Service correctly predicted migration into the allotments, she said the National Environmental Policy Act still applies.

“You keep telling me what NEPA requires, but I still don’t know what the real impact is,” U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Clifton told Nokes. “If the population is expanding, and this project approves less grazing than before, then exactly what is the threat?”

“Their genetic health is in dire straits,” Nokes replied to the George W. Bush appointee.

Because the current population is descended from just seven wolves, any potential removals or killings due to conflict with grazing livestock would be devastating to the species’ genetic diversity, which is already dangerously low, Nokes said.

“We shouldn’t wait for something to go wrong to consider the impact of grazing on the species,” she said.

But the judges remained unconvinced that the mere potential for conflict constituted the need to publish an environmental impact statement.

U.S. Circuit Judge Bridget Bade, a Donald Trump appointee, clarified that the recovery area for the Mexican gray wolf includes most of Arizona and New Mexico, and the Stateline Project would only cover about 3.5% of the land.

But that area isn’t the only place grazing occurs, Nokes replied.

She suggested that the court and the Forest Service must consider the effects on the wolves from grazing as a whole — not just in the area at question.

Glynn said the Forest Service took overall grazing into consideration, concluding that the wolf population has enjoyed steady growth over the last eight years without significant conflict with livestock in the region.

U.S. Circuit Judge Jay Bybee, a George W. Bush appointee, rounded out the panel.