Griz comeback sends Lumberjacks home

(Montana Sports Information) Happy Homecoming, indeed. The Montana football team welcomed a crowd of over 26,000 fans into Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday afternoon, putting together a big second half to send them home happy with a 31-20 win over Northern Arizona.

The No. 24 Lumberjacks had the advantage through three quarters, but No. 14 Montana outscored NAU 28-7 in the second stanza and put up the final 21 points of the game to improve to 5-2 and head into the bye week with momentum.

It's the fifth straight Homecoming win for the Grizzlies, and they improved to 34-4 inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium in homecoming games. Head coach Bobby Hauck also improves to 12-1 in his tenure on Homecoming.

"The guys were happy. We made plays, and it was really about the defense today," Hauck said. "We cooperated on that big play, but other than that our defense was so good. We were down 7-0 out of the shoot off the turnover, and we just held on, stuffed them, and the offense came out in the second half."

Montana outgained the Lumberjacks 357-306 in total yardage and were much better on the critical downs as they went 6-of-12 on third down while holding NAU to just three third down conversions.

The game didn't start Montana's way as it allowed a defensive touchdown on the first offensive drive of the game with a returned fumble. UM also gave up an 88-yard score in the second half, but outside of those two big plays Montana held the Lumberjacks to just two scores on the other eight drives. Northern Arizona only made it to the red zone twice, and the Griz held them to field goals both times.

It's the third-fewest passing yards allowed by the Griz defense all season, and the fewest total yards allowed outside of Morehead State. The 88-yard gain greatly swayed the stats in the second half, as Northern Arizona gained only 96 yards on the other 23 plays in the period.

"We've got a really physical and competitive group. When you've got that, you've got a chance," Hauck said. "I really thought that I put them in some compromising positions a week ago, and that was a decision made, but we didn't hold up so I liked our plan better in terms of putting them in some better situations. They were good. It was a fairly conservative plan, and our guys really executed."

Logan Fife spikes the football after scoring a touchdown.

Erick Barker catches a pass.

Eli Gillman runs through a hole.

Nick Ostmo moves the ball to the one-yard line.

Chrishawn Gordon and Riley Wilson chase down NAU's Isaiah Eastman.

Aaron Fontes hurdles over NAU defenders.

Football fans.

Football fans.

Football fans.

Football fans.

Football fans.

Monte goes nuts.

Football fans.

Football fans.