Griz drop home game to Wildcats; give up 104 points in 2 games

(Montana Sports Information) Weber State struck with several big plays early to take an 11-point halftime lead and hit on more big plays in the second half to stifle a Montana comeback attempt, with the Wildcats upsetting the Grizzlies 55-48 in overtime at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday.

WSU quarterback Richie Munoz threw for 364 yards and six touchdowns, with three of those scores from 50-plus out. The Wildcats also rushed for 177 more to gash the Grizzly defense for 541 yards and added a kickoff return touchdown as well in a Big Sky shootout.

UM quarterback Logan Fife piled-up big numbers for a second-straight week, completing 73 percent of his passes for 344 yards and a pair of TDs. Led by four total touchdowns with three on the ground from Eli Gillman , the Grizzly rushing attack put up 172 yards for 527 total but couldn't punch it in for one last score in overtime.

In a back-and-forth thriller that saw six lead changes, the Grizzlies scored four touchdowns and a field goal in the second half to take a 48-45 lead with less than a minute to play. The Wildcat one-minute drill marched the visitors back into Montana territory in short order, however, setting up kicker Kyle Thompson for a 43-yard field goal that snuck just inside the left upright to send it to overtime, 48-48.

In the extra period WSU scored first on a reviewed touchdown catch where it appeared Damon Bankston had come back to the field of play from running out of bounds. He was ruled as having been forced out by a Grizzy defender, however, making him eligible for the go-ahead touchdown catch to make it 55-48.

With an opportunity to send it to double overtime on the ensuing Grizzly drive, Fife was sacked and stripped of the ball, which Weber State recovered to seal its third-straight win over Montana.

The heartbreaker of a loss drops UM to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play, snapping the Grizzly streak of 15-straight wins at home. Weber State improves to 3-3 on the year and stays unbeaten in Big Sky play at 2-0.

"I'm proud of our team. They battled back. We were up against it, we were down, things didn't go well early, but we really fought back, took the lead a couple times, but we just couldn't come up with it," said head coach Bobby Hauck , now 8-4 in his career over WSU.

"That's unfortunate because we did enough to win it. There were a lot of close calls, it seemed like every break went their way, but those deep balls we gave up, the kickoff return, and the two fumbles really cost us."

