Second-half surge lifts Griz pas D-II Ferris State

(Montana Sports Information) On a dark night in Washington-Grizzly Stadium that featured crackling energy, black jerseys, and a record-setting blackout crowd, the Montana Grizzlies survived a scare from the two-time defending national champion Ferris State Bulldogs to earn a gritty 17-10.

In a game where the oval ball didn’t bounce the Grizzlies’ way in crucial situations, Montana’s defense came up big in the win with a physical performance. Linebacker Braxton Hill led the way with a player of the game-worthy 15 tackle day, cornerback Trevin Gradney picked off his third interception in as many games, and the Griz forced a late turnover on downs to secure the win.

The win moves the Grizzlies to 3-0 on the season and snaps Ferris State’s almost unbelievable streak of 28-straight road wins as the Bulldogs fall to 2-1. Montana is now one of just two undefeated teams left in the Big Sky at the end of nonconference play.

“What a wild, fun game. It was exciting and just an awesome night in the stadium,” said head coach Bobby Hauck.

“Congrats to Ferris State for coming in and fighting their tails off trying to get their 29th win on the road in a row. They just didn't quite get there, but they fought hard, and I have an appreciation for that.”

Montana overcame a stop-start offensive performance that only registered 189 yards of total offense but adjusted enough at halftime enough to score two touchdowns in the third quarter that proved to be the game-winners.

Rhythm was hard to come by for either team, with a combined 22 penalties between the teams. FSU entered the contest as the most penalized team in D-II and lived up to that distinction with 15 penalties for 106 total yards. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, added 7 penalties to give up 79 yards.

“Those guys were really good. They’re a really good team. It was a hard-fought game,” said Hauck.

Sophomore QB Sam Vidlak was under pressure from FSU’s physical and athletic D-line for much of the night, completing just nine passes for 105 yards on the day. The Griz instead looked to keep rolling with the ground game – a rushing attack that has now rushed for nearly 700 yards in three contests.

The Grizzlies set a new Washington-Grizzly Stadium record with 26,978 people in attendance.

Montana now turns its attention to the conference schedule and a road trip south to face Northern Arizona in the always-tricky Walkup Skydome at elevation in Flagstaff on Sept. 23.

Gameday Photos

WILLIAM_MUNOZ Tyler Flink goes after a fumble that was later reversed. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

It was supposed to be a blackout. Apparently, not everyone got the message. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) It was supposed to be a blackout. Apparently, not everyone got the message. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Ferris State on the one-yard line after a grizzly punt. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Ferris State on the one-yard line after a grizzly punt. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Saffety Garrett Graves downs a Grizzly punt on the one-yard line. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Saffety Garrett Graves downs a Grizzly punt on the one-yard line. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar delivers pizzas to the student section. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) University of Montana President Seth Bodnar delivers pizzas to the student section. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

