Bus route, time set for UM Griz football team sendoff

(KGVO) University of Montana Sports Information Director Eric Taber said UM Athletics is urging all Griz football fans to line the streets of Missoula for the official “We Believe National Championship Sendoff,” and to show support for the team as it heads to the airport for the title game in Frisco against South Dakota State.

Day, Time and Route

The Grizzlies will depart from the University Center on the UM campus on Wednesday, January 3, at 12:45 p.m. The team busses will then travel through downtown Missoula via Broadway on its way to the airport.

The Grizzly team busses will stage outside of the University Center in Parking Lot V, near the tennis courts on the University of Montana campus. The caravan will travel northwest along Campus Drive before turning right onto the Madison Street Bridge.

Poster Printout

Fans can show their support by printing out the FREE “We Believe” poster from this link. Fans can also download a .jpg version of the poster to show their support on social media.

Fun for fans who make the trip

For fans heading to Frisco for the game, The UM Alumni Association is hosting several exciting Griz gatherings.

Griz Fest, the official pregame party, is set for Saturday, Jan. 6 from 5:00 -10:00 p.m. Central Time at the Frisco Rough Riders Ballpark.

There is also the official Gameday Tailgate Party, starting at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Sunday, at Toyota Stadium, with appearances by the Grizzly Marching Band (YES! They raised the funds to make the trip), the UM Spirit Squad and Monte the Mascot. This venue also includes a front-row view of the team’s "Griz Walk."

Tickets to Griz Fest and tailgate party and watch party info and much more is posted here on the Griz Alum site.

These are exciting times for Montana Grizzly football. While those of us who won't be able to go are jealous, we know those of you in attendance will scream loud and long, Griz Nation!

WE BELIEVE you will help the team bring home a championship trophy!