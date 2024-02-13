Griz football season ticket renewals now open

(Montana Sports Information) Coming off a record-setting year of attendance at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the renewal process for 2024 Montana football season tickets opened on Monday, giving fans the chance to guarantee their seats at each of UM’s seven home games this fall.

Current season ticket holders will have two months to renew their tickets before the deadline of April 12, when unpaid seats will be released. Patrons received an invoice for their renewals via email on the evening of Monday, Feb. 12.

Deposits for new season ticket packages are also currently being accepted. Packages for new customers go on sale starting May 6.

Season tickets start at just $200 and ensure fans a seat at all seven home games this fall as well as guaranteed access to playoff tickets, which sold out for the first time ever in 2023. The Griz have not played a seven-game home slate since 2007 and have only played four seasons in program history with seven regular season home games.

For more information on season ticket prices and GSA memberships, visit GoGriz.com/TicketCentral or the GSA website UpWithMotnana.com. Fans can also check the GrizTix FAQ for more information.

Demand for Griz football has never been higher than it was in 2023. Montana sold a program record 18,761 season ticket packages and is looking to build on that historic total after the Grizzlies captured their 19th Big Sky Conference title and advanced to the FCS national championship.

UM went 9-0 at home last year and sold out all six of its regular season games as well as the semifinal game against NDSU – the first playoff sellout in program history. The six-game sellout streak extended Montana’s regular season sell-out run to 10-straight games, dating back to Sept. 24, 2022.

The Griz also set two single-game attendance records and surpassed 27,000 fans in one game for the first time in school history (27,178 vs. Montana State) in 2023. Overall, five of the top-25, and four of the top-five highest attended games in the history of Washington-Grizzly Stadium occurred last year (Montana State, Ferris State, Idaho State, Sacramento State, and North Dakota State).

That all added up to the highest total attendance in FCS football (225,623) and the second-highest average attendance at 25,069 fans per game – a higher average than a third of FBS programs.

Fans will have plenty to cheer about in 2024. Montana opens the season at home against MVFC foe Missouri State on Aug. 31 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.