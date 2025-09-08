Miss the opener? Griz sparkle after dark

Miss the opener? Griz sparkle after darkMissoula CurrentMissoula CurrentPublished: September 8, 2025(William Munoz/Missoula Current)Share on FacebookShare on TwitterSend to a friend!Print this pageMiss the game? Here's the pictures that tell 1,000 words.Opening game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)Opening game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)loading...Prince Ford rushes for a touchdown. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)Prince Ford rushes for a touchdown. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)loading...CWU quarterback Kennedy McGill is sacked. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)CWU quarterback Kennedy McGill is sacked. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)loading...Ty Morrison kids an extra point. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)Ty Morrison kids an extra point. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)loading...Touchdown celebration. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)Touchdown celebration. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)loading...Clay Owen reaches for a tackle. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)Clay Owen reaches for a tackle. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)loading...Fans at the Griz versus Central Washington game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)Fans at the Griz versus Central Washington game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)loading...Fans at the Griz versus Central Washington game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)Fans at the Griz versus Central Washington game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)loading...Fans at the Griz versus Central Washington game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)Fans at the Griz versus Central Washington game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)loading...Fans at the Griz versus Central Washington game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)Fans at the Griz versus Central Washington game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)loading...Fans at the Griz versus Central Washington game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)Fans at the Griz versus Central Washington game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)loading...Filed Under: feature, Montana TodayCategories: Up in the 406Back To Top