Explosive offense carries Griz to Homecoming win over Bears

(Montana Sports Information) Historic performances continued to pile up for the Montana Grizzlies on Homecoming.

Montana rolled past Northern Colorado 36-14 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday to improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Big Sky play, remaining perfect against the Bears all-time at home.

Receiver Brooks Davis had a career day and entered some elite company with his fifth-straight 100+ yard day and three touchdown catches, while quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat tied his career high with five touchdown passes to lead UM.

The Griz used explosive plays to build the offensive outburst with 10 gains of 20-plus yards or more leading to 553 yards of total offense for the Grizzlies, a week after posting 607 yards of offense against UC Davis.

The Grizzly defense held an improved Northern Colorado offense scoreless for nearly three quarters. By the time the Bears finally scored with 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter, it had been 14 consecutive quarters since Northern Colorado had scored on Montana, a streak dating to 2017.

"We came out today, we did not eat the rat poison," said head coach Bobby Kennedy .

"I talked about that this week, and I thought our guys did a good job. Now we had a couple times in the first quarter where I think we should have converted on the fourth down when we went for it, and then we had the high snap for a fumble. But overall, I thought the offense was really working, and the defense was playing really well again and had some key stops."

The victory improved Montana to 11-0 all-time against Northern Colorado at home and 36-4 on Homecoming at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, where the Grizzlies will celebrate the venue's 40th anniversary in two weeks.

Gameday photos

Landon Ransom Goelz is tackled after a long pass. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Landon Ransom Goelz is tackled after a long pass. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Brooks Davis after scoring. (William Munoz/Missoula Current0 Brooks Davis after scoring. (William Munoz/Missoula Current0

Chase Cook reaches for a pass. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Chase Cook reaches for a pass. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Griz defense swarms UNC runner. (William Munoz/Missoula Current0 Griz defense swarms UNC runner. (William Munoz/Missoula Current0

Eli Gillamn rushes with block from Keali I Ah Yat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Eli Gillamn rushes with block from Keali I Ah Yat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Griz fans at Homecoming game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Griz fans at Homecoming game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Griz fans at Homecoming game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Griz fans at Homecoming game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Griz fans at Homecoming game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Griz fans at Homecoming game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Griz fans at Homecoming game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Griz fans at Homecoming game. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)