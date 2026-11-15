Griz survive Idaho State’s 460 yards of offense

(Montana Sports Information) The Montana Grizzlies earned a hard-fought victory over Idaho State in front of an effervescent crowd at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday night, scoring on offense, defense and special teams to beat the Bengals 38-30.

On a topsy-turvy day of results around the FCS, the win improves the Grizzlies to 8-3 on the year, 8-2 against FCS opponents, and 6-2 in Big Sky play on the penultimate weekend of the regular season.

Idaho State falls to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in league play, while Montana extended its winning streak against the Bengals to 17 games, while at the same time keeping ISU winless inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium at 20-0 in the venue's 40-year history.

The stalwart ISU defense held the Grizzly rushing game in check, but quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat and receiver Landon Ransom-Goelz opened up the passing game for 329 yards and three touchdowns over the air.

The well-rounded win was also highlighted by a pair of TDs in the other two phases of the game. Monte Gillman started the scoring for Montana with a 96-yard kickoff return, marking the Grizzlies' first special teams touchdown of the season. Later, defensive back Devin Dunn delivered a game-changing 94-yard interception return for a touchdown (the longest in the Big Sky this year) as time expired in the first half, giving Montana its first defensive TD of the season.

"I told the guys this morning that I had a great calmness about me because I believe in these guys and I believe in this staff. You have Monte with the kickoff return, you have Devin with the pick-six, it was a great team win," said head coach Bobby Kennedy .

"I thought whoever played hardest, longest, and toughest is going to win this game, and I thought our whole team played that well."

Eli Gillman continued to add to his historic career despite being held to a season-low 58 rushing yards. The senior running back hauled in six receptions for 56 yards and two receiving touchdowns, bringing his season total to 26 touchdowns and surpassing Marcus Knight's previous Montana single season record of 25. Gillman also surpassed Lex Hilliard's program record of 806 career rushing attempts, bringing his career total to 814.

Ransom-Goelz delivered the best performance of his season at wide receiver, hauling in nine catches for a career-high 159 yards and a touchdown. Brooks Davis also continued his record-setting season, recording eight catches for 81 yards to bring his season reception total to 89, surpassing Samori Toure's previous Montana single season record of 87.

Ah Yat recorded his fifth 300-yard passing performance of the season and 11th of his career. He also moved into third place on Montana's all-time career passing yards list, passing Jordan Johnson's previous mark of 8,612 yards with 8,657 in his career.

Ah Yat had plenty of clutch throws during the game, including a 23-yard bullet to tight end Mariano Birdno on second and 10 with 1:45 to play that all but iced the game for the Griz.

"We all know about Keali'i. He's a special guy, and the way that he spreads the ball around is special. He's making great reads, and that last pass to Mariano, that was awesome," Kennedy said.

"But when you talk about our three starting wide receivers, whether it be Brooks, Lekeldrick Bridges or Landon, each of those guys is dangerous and when one is covered the others can step up. I'm glad they're on our team."

Saturday Night in Missoula

Montana scores. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Montana scores. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies downed Idaho State in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Gameday on Saturday night in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Gameday on Saturday night in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Gameday on Saturday night in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Gameday on Saturday night in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Gameday on Saturday night in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Gameday on Saturday night in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Gameday on Saturday night in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Gameday on Saturday night in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)