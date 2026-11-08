Griz roll Portland State as Gillman makes Big Sky history

(Montana Sports Information) In a season of historic moments even more was written on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium as the Montana Grizzlies rolled past Portland State 57-24 behind a record-breaking performance from senior running back Eli Gillman . Gillman rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries to break NFL All-Pro Cooper Kupp's Big Sky Conference record for career total touchdowns.

Gillman surpassed Kupp's decade-old record with his 78th career touchdown, posting four rushing scores against the Vikings to total 468 points scored his career. He also became just the fifth running back in Big Sky history to surpass 5,000 career rushing yards, finishing the afternoon with 5,034 to move past Weber State's Trevyn Smith (5,029) and into fourth place all-time rushing yards in the Big Sky conference.

The senior's four-touchdown performance also moved him into fourth place in FCS history in both career total touchdowns and career rushing touchdowns. Gillman tied Montana's single-season total touchdown record with 25 as well, matching Marcus Knight's mark set in 2019. He also now owns the first and second longest rushing touchdown runs in Montana history with an 85-yard touchdown at UC Davis and an 84-yard touchdown today.

Gillman finished the afternoon averaging 24.5 yards per carry, adding a 48-yard reception to finish with 244 yards of total offense. His four rushing touchdowns tied his career high, while his 22nd career game with at least 100 rushing yards further cemented his place among the most productive running backs in Big Sky history.

It all added up to a dominant day for the Grizzlies who put up 644 yards of total offense while outscoring PSU 43-17 through three quarters and limiting the Vikings scoring opportunities despite the visitors having 12 more total offensive plays.

"It was special. What Eli did today was special. When you look at what the offensive line has helped him do, our quarterback and the guys on the offense, I was really proud of them all," said head coach Bobby Kennedy .

"I told the guys before the game that there has not been one time this year that I've been disappointed with them. We've had great effort across the board. We've had some unforeseen circumstances, but we've risen to the occasion the last couple of weeks. To be around a group of guys like that is really special because all they do every week is come and fight for Montana."

Montana's offense continued to find success throughout the afternoon, finishing with 363 on the ground and 281 through the air to total the fifth-most yards in a single game in program history. The Grizzlies were especially effective on third down, converting 10 of 12 opportunities.

Quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat finished with 259 passing yards and a passing touchdown while adding 44 rushing yards and a rushing score.

The afternoon also featured two first career touchdowns for Montana. Chase Cook hauled in a one-yard touchdown reception from Ah Yat, while Cody Schweikert broke free for a 35-yard rushing touchdown, the first of his career.

The defense also held Portland State to 24 points and 357 total yards, a big improvement from previous games.

"A lot of guys on the offense produced, but I told the defense I was really proud of them," Kennedy said. "All they do every week is work to improve no matter the situation."

But the star of the day was undoubtedly Gillman, who continued to prove he is one of the most dynamic scorers in all of college football, now holding five school records and three Big Sky records as the NCAA's active career leader in rushing and all-purpose yards in all of college football.

Adding to the magnitude of his accomplishments on Saturday, the officials called timeout so Kennedy could present the game ball to Gillman so the Grizzly faithful could celebrate his record-setting accomplishments with a standing ovation.

"He's got a great smile. He's always positive with the guys. They love him, and for everyone to be able to celebrate with him and share that experience is something really special," Kennedy said.

"To break Cooper Kupp's record in Washington-Grizzly Stadium, that's a once-in-a-lifetime experience for him, for me, and maybe the people in this stadium. It was planned earlier in the week. We thought about it because he's such a dynamic guy and it's an incredible accomplishment."

Gameday Photos

University of Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missolua Current) University of Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missolua Current)

University of Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missolua Current) University of Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missolua Current)

University of Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missolua Current) University of Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missolua Current)

University of Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missolua Current) University of Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missolua Current)

University of Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missolua Current) University of Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missolua Current)

University of Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missolua Current) University of Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missolua Current)

Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Game day in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)