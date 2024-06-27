Griz pushing toward another season ticket record

(Montana Sports Information) They call it the “Mecca of FCS Football” for a reason.

The Montana Grizzlies set new records for both season ticket sales and single game attendance at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in 2023, and they’re on track to do it again in ‘24.

With kickoff still more than two months away, over 95 percent of last year’s record 18,761 season ticket holders have renewed their seats, and new season ticket packages are selling fast.

For good reason.

Montana will play seven regular season home games for the first time in 17 years, giving season ticket holders more bang for their buck in 2024.

The Griz are also coming off a magical run to the FCS National Championship and enter the coming season on a 12-game home win streak. In that run Montana pulled off three-straight dramatic home playoff wins in 2023, the first in a snow globe against Delaware, and the second in overtime against Furman.

The third was a double overtime thriller over North Dakota State in the semifinals, the first playoff game to ever sell-out in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Griz fans made a noticeable impact in that game, helping cause five false start penalties to put the season total at home to 26.

With demand for postseason games at an all-time high, season tickets are the only way to guarantee access to Montana’s next playoff run as well.

All told Montana packed the house with four of the top five (and five of the top 25) highest-attended games in stadium history last year, including a new record of 27,178 against Montana State – the first time attendance has topped 27,000. UM also set a short-lived record on week two against Ferris State when 26,978 people in attendance for a nonconference game.

The Griz are now 230-35 (.867) at home since the stadium opened in 1986 and 33-7 (.891) in home playoff games in that time, creating one of the most intimidating home field advantages in college football.

Bobby Hauck is set to coach his 100th game in Missoula on August 31st when the Griz take on Missouri State in the season opener, holding an 88-11 (.889) home record at UM with five perfect home seasons under his belt.

New season ticket packages start at just $200 and are on sale now at GrizTix.com and GoGriz.com/Tickets and ensure fans a seat at all seven home games this fall as well as guaranteed access to playoff tickets, which sold out for the first time ever in 2023.