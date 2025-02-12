Griz reload with 36 additions on National Signing Day

Montana Grizzly head coach Bobby Hauck and his staff officially reloaded the 2025 roster with 36 new faces on Wednesday, adding a balanced haul of transfers and high schoolers with 17 incoming freshmen and 19 players from the collegiate ranks.

With 26 total players lost to graduation from last year’s squad, the Griz brought in 21 new defenders and 15 offensive players, building the new-look roster from the inside out with 12 offensive and defensive linemen.

The defensive secondary also saw plenty of new additions, with eight defensive backs and five linebackers to go along with seven D-line players. Ten offensive skill position players were also added to the roster.

While the state of Montana continues to be a natural hunting ground for Grizzlies with five new additions and 35 total in-state products now on the roster, some smaller recruiting connections continued to expand in this year’s class.

The state of Washington was fruitful providing nine players in this year’s class, including several all-classification all-state selections and four state champions. That brings the total of Washingtonians to 19 now on the roster.

Texas was the third-biggest state for recruiting this year after Washington and Montana with four additions in the class of ’25. That brings Montana’s total to eight players from the Lone Star State.

Another pipeline has continued to expand from the surf of Hawaii with three new additions from the islands. That brings Montana’s total of Hawaiians on the roster to six, with four having won an Open Division State Championship at either Kahuku or Saint Louis High Schools.

Six of the 19 transfers come to Montana from FBS programs, including four from the Power Four conferences and two alone from USC. Two transfers also came from the “Group of Five” conferences, while four came from the FCS ranks and three from within the Big Sky Conference.

Montana opens the spring practice season on March 3, with the annual GSA Griz Spring Game set for April 11 inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium at 6 p.m.

Spring semester walk-ons who participate in spring practices and get invited back for fall camp by the coaching staff will be added to the roster ahead of the fall season.

The Griz will play an FCS-record eight regular season home games in 2025, with season ticket renewals currently underway at GrizTix.com.

2025 Transfers

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown / High School / Previous School 1 Braydon Bailey DT 6-2 305 R-Jr. Kona, Hawaii / Kahuku HS / Utah State 2 Carter Bowen OT 6-7 320 Jr. Dawson, Minn. / Dawson-Boyd HS / Butler CC 3 Justus Breston DB 5-11 178 Sr. Atlanta, Ga. / Campbell HS / U of Mary 4 Josh Gale TE 6-4 245 R-Sr. Gilbert, Ariz. / Williams Field HS / UC Davis 5 Styles Goodman LB 6-2 230 Fr. Pflugerville, Texas / Weiss HS / Air Force Prep 6 Micah Harper S 5-10 195 R-Sr. Chandler, Ariz. / Basha HS / BYU 7 Korbin Hendrix WR 6-3 190 R-So. McKinney, Texas / McKinney North HS / Arizona St. 8 Jake Jensen QB 6-1 212 R-Sr. Pleasant Grove, Utah / Pleasant Grove HS / USC 9 Caleb Moran LB 6-1 205 So. Milton, Ga. / Milton HS / Army 10 Derek Moreland DL 6-1 250 Sr. Fresno, Calif. / Clovis West HS / NW Oklahoma St. 11 Hunter Peck DE 6-2 245 R-Sr. Windsor, Colo. / Windsor HS / Carroll College 12 DJ Peevy DE 6-3 260 R-So. San Diego, Calif. / Lincoln HS / USC 13 Giovanni Pifferini DE 6-4 235 Jr. Placerville, Calif. / El Dorado HS / Fresno City 14 Fynn Ridgeway ATH 6-1 215 R-So. Whitefish, Mont. / Whitefish HS / Minn. St. Moorhead 15 Titus Rohrer TE 6-7 261 R-Jr. Bryan, Ohio / Bryan HS / Tennessee 16 Elijawah Tolbert LB 6-1 230 R-Sr. Country Club Hills, Ill. / Hillcrest HS / Eastern Illinois 17 Diezel Wilkinson DB 6-0 200 So. Spokane, Wash. / East Valley HS / Idaho 18 Terahiti Wolfe S 5-11 190 So. Kahuku, Hawaii / Kahuku HS / Golden West 19 Michael Wortham Jr. WR 5-9 177 R-Sr. North Highlands, Calif. / Center HS / Eastern Washington

2025 Incoming Freshmen