Griz reload with 36 additions on National Signing Day

(William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Montana Grizzly head coach Bobby Hauck and his staff officially reloaded the 2025 roster with 36 new faces on Wednesday, adding a balanced haul of transfers and high schoolers with 17 incoming freshmen and 19 players from the collegiate ranks.

With 26 total players lost to graduation from last year’s squad, the Griz brought in 21 new defenders and 15 offensive players, building the new-look roster from the inside out with 12 offensive and defensive linemen.

The defensive secondary also saw plenty of new additions, with eight defensive backs and five linebackers to go along with seven D-line players. Ten offensive skill position players were also added to the roster.

While the state of Montana continues to be a natural hunting ground for Grizzlies with five new additions and 35 total in-state products now on the roster, some smaller recruiting connections continued to expand in this year’s class.

The state of Washington was fruitful providing nine players in this year’s class, including several all-classification all-state selections and four state champions. That brings the total of Washingtonians to 19 now on the roster.

Texas was the third-biggest state for recruiting this year after Washington and Montana with four additions in the class of ’25. That brings Montana’s total to eight players from the Lone Star State.

Another pipeline has continued to expand from the surf of Hawaii with three new additions from the islands. That brings Montana’s total of Hawaiians on the roster to six, with four having won an Open Division State Championship at either Kahuku or Saint Louis High Schools.

Six of the 19 transfers come to Montana from FBS programs, including four from the Power Four conferences and two alone from USC. Two transfers also came from the “Group of Five” conferences, while four came from the FCS ranks and three from within the Big Sky Conference.

Montana opens the spring practice season on March 3, with the annual GSA Griz Spring Game set for April 11 inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium at 6 p.m.

Spring semester walk-ons who participate in spring practices and get invited back for fall camp by the coaching staff will be added to the roster ahead of the fall season.

The Griz will play an FCS-record eight regular season home games in 2025, with season ticket renewals currently underway at GrizTix.com.

2025 Transfers

NamePos.Ht.Wt.Yr.Hometown / High School / Previous School
1Braydon BaileyDT6-2305R-Jr.Kona, Hawaii / Kahuku HS / Utah State
2Carter BowenOT6-7320Jr.Dawson, Minn. / Dawson-Boyd HS / Butler CC
3Justus BrestonDB5-11178Sr.Atlanta, Ga. / Campbell HS / U of Mary
4Josh GaleTE6-4245R-Sr.Gilbert, Ariz. / Williams Field HS / UC Davis
5Styles GoodmanLB6-2230Fr.Pflugerville, Texas / Weiss HS / Air Force Prep
6Micah HarperS5-10195R-Sr.Chandler, Ariz. / Basha HS / BYU
7Korbin HendrixWR6-3190R-So.McKinney, Texas / McKinney North HS / Arizona St.
8Jake JensenQB6-1212R-Sr.Pleasant Grove, Utah / Pleasant Grove HS / USC
9Caleb MoranLB6-1205So.Milton, Ga. / Milton HS / Army
10Derek MorelandDL6-1250Sr.Fresno, Calif. / Clovis West HS / NW Oklahoma St.
11Hunter PeckDE6-2245R-Sr.Windsor, Colo. / Windsor HS / Carroll College
12DJ PeevyDE6-3260R-So.San Diego, Calif. / Lincoln HS / USC
13Giovanni PifferiniDE6-4235Jr.Placerville, Calif. / El Dorado HS / Fresno City
14Fynn RidgewayATH6-1215R-So.Whitefish, Mont. / Whitefish HS / Minn. St. Moorhead
15Titus RohrerTE6-7261R-Jr.Bryan, Ohio / Bryan HS / Tennessee
16Elijawah TolbertLB6-1230R-Sr.Country Club Hills, Ill. / Hillcrest HS / Eastern Illinois
17Diezel WilkinsonDB6-0200So.Spokane, Wash. / East Valley HS / Idaho
18Terahiti WolfeS5-11190So.Kahuku, Hawaii / Kahuku HS / Golden West
19Michael Wortham Jr.WR5-9177R-Sr.North Highlands, Calif. / Center HS / Eastern Washington

2025 Incoming Freshmen

NamePos.Ht.Wt.Hometown / High School
1Brady BeanerS6-0185Anacortes, Wash. / Anacortes HS
2Brock BeanerS6-0195Anacortes, Wash. / Anacortes HS
3Cooper BuffingtonDL6-4245Winfield, Iowa / Winfield-Mt. Union
4Chase CookRB5-11200Red Lodge, Mont. / Red Lodge HS
5Malaki DavisTE6-5230Tacoma, Wash. / Roosevelt HS
6DeAnte GentryDB5-11180Arlington, Texas / Lamar HS
7Lincoln HoeferOL6-6285Everson, Wash. / Meridian HS
8Quinlan HyattOT6-7270Spokane, Wash. / West Valley HS
9Hashim JonesRB6-0215Hartford, Conn. / Capital Prep
10Kaikoa KanakaoleOL6-5330Kapa'a, Hawaii / Saint Louis HS
11Logan KnaevelsrudDE6-4235Snoqualmie, Wash. / Mount Si HS
12Colton LentzLB6-3215Nooksack, Wash. / Nooksack Valley HS
13Ezra MeyerOT6-5280Missoula, Mont. / Big Sky HS
14Sage SalopekDB6-0175Seattle, Wash. / O'dea HS
15Bridger SalvevoldLB6-2210Culbertson, Mont. / Culbertson HS
16Bridger SmithWR6-1180Kalispell, Mont. / Glacier HS
17Jammel Ward Jr.WR6-4185Royse City, Texas / Royce City HS

