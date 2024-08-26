Griz surge past Yellowjackets in state play

(GoGriz.com) And on their 28th shot, the Grizzlies were finally able to celebrate. And breathe a little easier.

The Montana soccer team took 37 shots on Sunday in its match against MSU Billings at South Campus Stadium, two off the program record, but needed nearly 67 minutes of game time before breaking through against the Yellowjackets, eventually winning 2-0.

Eliza Bentler's goal at 66:25 off a corner kick from Mia Parkhurst , the Grizzlies' 28th shot of the match, was the game-winner. Riley O'Brien added Montana's second goal in the final minute.

Montana has only taken more shots than the Grizzlies did on Sunday once in program history, in the first year of the program, 39 against the College of Idaho in a 5-0 home win in 1994.

Sunday's result could have been similar, but 20 of Montana's 37 shots were off target. Those that were on target were mostly handled by MSUB freshman Claire Brogdon, who finished with 15 saves, the most by an opposing goalkeeper since 1999.

With Montana outshooting MSU Billings 19-6 at the half but the match scoreless, coach Chris Citowicki and his team had some straight talk to get to.

"When I first started here, we played these games against Southern Utah and we'd have so many chances. We were the better team, but they threw everything at us and we'd never be able to find a way to win," said Citowicki, whose team played to 1-1 and 0-0 draws against SUU in 2018 and '19.

"I said at halftime, we have to find a way to get beyond that. Even if the game is ugly, even if it's not feeling right, win it anyway. We'll address the technical and tactical things going wrong at another time. Right now, you have to find a way to grind out a win."

He was right. The game-winner wasn't scripted or necessarily pretty, but Bentler took the loose ball that ended up at her feet off Parkhurst's corner and got it past a diving Brogdon.

It took 28 shots and nearly 67 minutes before Montana was finally able to break free of the Yellowjackets, who were counting Sunday's match as an exhibition.

"I'm pleased we have the character to grind it out and not feel sorry for ourselves and walk out of here with a tie. It's a win. Do we have some things to address and fix? Yeah, but we'll start with that," added Citowicki.

O'Brien's goal, her team-leading second of the season, came in the match's final minute. Jen Estes touched the ball ahead to O'Brien on the left side and the senior netted career goal No. 5.

MSU Billings took nine shots, only one of which was on goal. Ashlyn Dvorak made that save to make it three shutouts in four matches this season.

"This game tells us we know how to persevere even when things aren't necessarily going right for our team," said Griz center back Charley Boone . "We can grind and work through that hard stuff and come out with a win.

"It emulates a lot of what we see in conference play, when there are a lot of those gritty matches when you just have to push through. It might not be the most perfect game but you still have to do it and stick to your style of play."

