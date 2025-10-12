Griz surge in second half over Cal Poly

(GoGriz.com) It was a tale of two halves for Montana as the Grizzlies rebounded from a scoring drought in the first 30 minutes to dominate the second and beat Cal Poly 28-9 in a come-from-behind fashion on a sunny and cool Saturday afternoon in Missoula.

Now at the halfway point of the season, the win puts the fourth-ranked Griz at 3-0 in Big Sky Conference play and 6-0 overall for the first time since 2009 as Montana remained unbeaten.

After being shut out in the first half for the first time since a 2019 loss at Oregon and trailing Cal Poly 9-0 at the break, Montana's defense clamped down.

The Griz were outgained 276 yards 146 in the first half but turned it around to force three second half turnovers and limited the Mustangs to just 60 total yards, two complete passes, and one first down in the second.

Montana had its chances to change the projection of the game in the first half, but an uncharacteristic turnover on downs in Mustang territory in the first quarter, an interception in the end zone in the second and four punts kept the Griz off the scoreboard.

The second half was a different story. A 21-yard pick-six from cornerback Kenzel Lawler early in the third quarter opened the flood gates for the Griz, with the defensive score making it a two-point ballgame (9-7) and allowing the offense to get cooking.

Mr. all-purpose Michael Wortham hauled in a deep fade from Keali'i Ah Yat from 24 yards out for a crucial touchdown that gave Montana its first lead of the day early in the fourth quarter at 14-9. Ah Yat finished the day with 257 yards passing and 18 more rushing with a TD over the air and 121.7 QB rating.

But no one sparked the comeback more for the Griz than Eli Gillman . The junior running back totaled 165 rushing and receiving yards and wore the Mustang defense down with a pair of rushing TDs in the fourth quarter to put the Griz up for good 28-9.

Meanwhile the defense picked of four total passes – the most in the Big Sky this season – and allowed less than three yards per play in the second half as the Griz outscored the Mustangs 28-0 to run away with the win after the break.

"I told them in the locker room after the game, that's what good football teams do. They find different ways to win," said head coach Bobby Hauck .

"They win when they aren't playing their best. All three phases contribute and we lean on each other, so if one side's struggling, the other side will carry the load, and that's what good teams do. So, we have a good team."