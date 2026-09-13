Griz take down Utah Tech 35-14

(Montana Sports Information) Another week, another chapter in Eli Gillman's record-setting career.

The 5th year running back continued his climb through the Montana and Big Sky record books Saturday, rushing for 175 yards and three touchdowns as the Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech 35-14 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

After breaking Chase Reynolds' all-time Montana rushing touchdown record last week, Gillman passed Reynolds for the Grizzlies' total touchdown record Saturday, pushing his tally to 62. Gillman also passed Reynolds for third all-time in career points among non-kickers at Montana, finishing the day with 372 points.

The fifth year running back continued his assault on the Big Sky record book as well, tying Sacramento State's Charles Roberts for the conference's all-time rushing touchdown record with 56. Gillman also moved into second place in Big Sky history with 62 total touchdowns, passing Portland State's Charles Dunn.

The only player ahead of Gillman on the conference's all-time total touchdown list is Cooper Kupp, who finished his career at Eastern Washington with 77 before going on to become a star with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Gillman now needs 16 total touchdowns to break Kupp's record.

Gillman also became just the fourth Grizzly in program history to surpass 4,000 career rushing yards with 4,005 at the end of the day. His 175-yard performance marked his 18th career 100-yard rushing game and his second consecutive week with three rushing touchdowns.

While Gillman continued to make history, Montana's offense received another big performance from wide receiver Brooks Davis , who hauled in 12 catches for 151 yards.

Davis has quickly become one of Montana's most productive weapons, and head coach Bobby Kennedy praised the junior's consistency and competitive mentality.

"He's so comfortable in the offense, and it seems like every time we throw to him, he's going to catch it, or he's going to break a tackle," Kennedy said. "He's just really, really productive. But the thing that I'm most proud of him about is that if you come to practice and you watch the way he competes, he doesn't want to give up a rep."

Davis was quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat's favorite target on the day, with the senior signal caller leading the offense to 462 yards of total offense while completing over 70-percent of his passes for 246 yards in the air.

Kennedy said the Grizzlies entered the game prepared to take what Utah Tech's defense gave them.

"We went into this game with an RPO mentality," Kennedy said. "When they were going to give it to us, we're going to hit those short passes and continue to try to move the sticks. I thought Keali'i played really well."

The Montana defense also came up with several of the game's biggest plays, forcing turnovers in critical situations and keeping the Trailblazers scoreless through the first three quarters.

The Griz held Tech to just 104 yards on the ground and 3-for-14 on third down, highlighted by a pair of takeaways with a pair of fumble recoveries.

Montana's defense eventually allowed two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but Kennedy said the opportunity to get younger players meaningful game action will pay dividends moving forward.

"We have some depth that we've worked hard to create, but to get those other guys in and for them to get game action is really valuable," Kennedy said. "Hopefully we can keep creating that depth. We would not have liked to give up 14 points, but we'll get better. Now we can coach a little harder on Monday."

The Grizzlies now turn their attention toward their first road test of the season. Montana will travel to face Oregon State next week, beginning a stretch in which three of the next four games will be played away from Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Game Photos

The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Montana Grizzlies defeated Utah Tech in Missoula on Saturday in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)