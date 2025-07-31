Viewpoint: Groups sue Flathead Forest, UFWS, over timber project

The Tally Lake Ranger District is checker boarded with state and private lands that routinely experience logging, roadbuilding, and residential development, yet the Forest Service did not look at how these stressors would impact grizzly bears. That makes no sense since we won a court decision on the same issue and stopped the Ripley logging project in the nearby Kootenai National Forest.

2) The project violates the National Environmental Policy Act and the Forest Plan by failing to take a hard look at connectivity to grizzly bears and demonstrate consistency with the Forest Plan’s connectivity guidelines.

The agency's own Forest Plan addresses the importance of secure connectivity, stating: 'The demographic connectivity area provides habitat that can be used by female grizzly bears and allows for bear movement between grizzly bear ecosystems. There's no way around it, clearcuts and bulldozing logging roads destroy grizzly habitat.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says there is one population of grizzly bears in the lower 48 states. Yet, to recover grizzly bears, the separate populations of grizzlies must be able to travel through safe and connected corridors for genetic interchange to avoid inbreeding. Which is why it makes no sense since this project calls for massive clearcuts and miles of new logging roads in a designated grizzly corridor in the Flathead Forest Plan.

3) The Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act because they failed to analyze the impacts of the Cyclone Bill Project and Round Star Project together, even though they are right next to each other.

Just as the project failed to account for cumulative effects from logging and road-building on state and private lands, it also failed to account for the impacts from nearby logging and road-building on National Forest lands. For years the Tally Lake Ranger District has authorized massive logging projects, only to narrow their resource analysis to the project-level, effectively ignoring that wildlife experience impacts at a landscape level.

4) The project violates the agency's own Forest Plan requirement to protect old growth forests.

Old growth habitat, which has the highest density and diversity of birds nesting in tree cavities, is especially important for birds in western Montana. Old growth and mature forests also provide habitat for declining species such as flammulated owls, northern goshawks, black-backed woodpeckers, and fishers.

5) The Cyclone Bill Project fails to take a hard look at impacts to old growth-dependent wildlife in violation of the national Environmental Policy Act.

Not only did the Forest Service ignore its own old growth retention requirements, the agency failed to analyze the impacts on a host of old-growth dependent wildlife.

6) The Forest Service’s refusal to analyze the Cyclone Bill Project in a full Environmental Impact Statement violates the National Environmental Policy Act.

Because this area has been so heavily logged and roaded in the past, the impacts from even more extensive road-building and logging require the in-depth analysis typically found in a more robust environmental impact statement. Instead, the public got the insufficient, or completely missing, analysis in the agency's environmental assessment.

The Forest Service has broken the law over and over in the past. It's even worse now under the Trump administration. Maybe they thought we would cower in fear but we are not, and we will not. The American people are expected to follow the law and will continue to fight to ensure the federal government does, too.

Please consider helping us pay for the cost of this litigation and also please consider donating to the Missoula Current for keeping the world informed.

Mike Garrity is the executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.