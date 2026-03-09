Harmon’s Histories: 1925 Missoula sheriff told of friendship with Wild Bill Hickok

Jim Harmon

William Houston was Missoula County’s sheriff on two occasions, elected first in 1889 at age 36, and again in 1920 at age 67.

He made a name for himself capturing outlaws, chasing train robbers and hanging murderers, including John Burns who shot and killed Maurice Higgins on a downtown street corner in Missoula.

But he was a controversial man, kicked out of office in the 1920s for having connections with moonshiners.

He was described as a “progressive Republican ... a member of the Masonic Lodge ... (and) one of the wealthiest men in Missoula,” largely through real estate deals in partnership with the likes of C.P. Higgins and T.L. Greenough. The three entrepreneurs financed Missoula’s Union block, later described as “probably one of the prettiest buildings downtown ... a real treasure.”

But let’s return to 1925 and Houston’s newspaper interview. Houston said Hickok acquired the moniker “Wild Bill” during the Civil War. “He was a Union spy and took the wildest chances with his life.” The moniker stuck with him when he traveled west after the war.

“I remember once that Wild Bill, Buffalo Bill Cody, myself and several others were playing faro in Abilene, Kansas. Hickok was city marshal then. A tenderfoot horned in on the game, making profane remarks and at one point, reached over and took one of Wild Bill’s bets.

“Pardon me, stranger," says Wild Bill, "but that’s my money you just picked up.”

“What the hell difference does that make to you,” replied the young man.

"All hell broke loose at that point. Wild Bill reached for his Bowie knife, the tenderfoot grabbed for his gun, and the rest of the participants dashed for the door. Meanwhile the dealer had told the tenderfoot who Wild Bill was, so the would-be bad man apologized handsomely and excused himself from the game.”

Houston described Wild Bill as “the fastest man with a gun I ever saw.” He said he was no slouch in his day, but “Hickok was in a class by himself."

"He used to fan his guns, that is, he tied the trigger back to the frame and fired the weapon by pulling back the hammer with his thumb.”

“He tried to teach me that trick many a time, but I never could master the art.”

“One time, when Bill was marshal of Abilene, he went into a saloon to arrest a real bad man who was drunk and raising particular Hades. He was shooting at the bar fixtures and having a general good time, and when Bill entered he found himself covered by the reveler’s gun.

“Knowing the mettle of his man, Wild Bill resorted to a little bit of stage play. His face assumed an expression of horror, and pointing his finger over the man's shoulder, he shouted ‘Hold on there - don't shoot him!’”

"The bad man turned around expecting a gun pointing at his vitals but there was no one behind him. It was his last act, for when Bill saw him turn, he whipped out his Colt and let the man have it through the heart.”

“Another time when serving in the Army during an Indian uprising, he was sent out with Buffalo Bill to talk things over with the band of Indians. Buffalo Bill was something of a bluffer and during confab he fired his gun in an attempt to scare the Braves.

“Did you fire that shot? demanded Wild Bill. “Yes,” said Cody. “What about it?” “Well you crazy tenderfoot,” responded Hickok, “When you shoot, shoot to kill, or else keep your gun in the holster!”

Wild Bill's “greatest exploit,” according to Houston and other old timers, happened in 1861, when “Hickok single-handedly fought with the Mccains, or McCandles, a gang of 10 desperadoes, in which he slew every one of them, using a pistol, a rifle, and a knife to end the lives of his enemies.”

“The fight took place after the gang had chased him into a cabin, then stormed his refuge. Hickok’’s deadly aim accounted for one antagonist for every shot fired, as long as his ammunition held out, and when it was gone, he used his knife to the best advantage.” Hickok was badly wounded in the shoot-out, but recovered fully.

Historians are in general agreement that Wild Bill “was a handsome man with pronounced blonde and slightly curly hair, allowed to grow long. His upper lip boasted a luxuriant mustache, described by General George Armstrong Custer, as handsome.” Custer and Hickok were “firm friends for many years with acquaintance originating when Wild Bill scouted for the General.”

Hickok was described by Custer as “six feet, one inch tall, straight as an Indian warrior, with broad shoulders and a deep chest. He had well formed limbs and was a magnificent specimen of manhood, and never by word or action gave the impression of being anything but a gentleman.”

Hickok was married in February 1876, to “Mrs. Emma Lake, proprietress of the Lake Circus, and a performer of note. The wedding took place at Cheyenne, attended by a large crowd including Mr. Houston.”

They were only to live a short time together, when Hickok was killed by an assassin on August 2, 1876.

“Jack McCall, a desperado seeking notoriety, entered a building in Deadwood, S.D. on that fateful day, and discovered Wild Bill playing cards. For once in his life Hickok was not facing the door. McCall drew his gun and killed the unsuspecting victim. McCall was later hanged in Yankton, South Dakota.”

“Mrs. Hickok died August 20, 1917, at Jersey City, N.J., 41 years and 18 days after the tragic death of her husband.

“A stone monument was erected over Wild Bill's grave by a lifetime friend, Colorado Charlie Ulter, but souvenir hunters soon chipped it down to the ground. A second was erected, and today it is protected by heavy wire fence from those who would desecrate the monument of a popular hero for the sake of a piece of stone from the head of his grave.”

And so ended the tale in the Missoulian newspaper October 11, 1925, as told by former Sheriff William Houston. Houston died twelve years later, on April 14, 1937 at age 83.