Heat warnings issued for Missoula, Northwestern US throughout the weekend

Nearly all the Pacific Northwest was placed under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning on Friday, including western Montana.

The National Weather Service in Missoula posted a heat warning for Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley north to Kalispell and west to the Idaho border.

From there, it turns into an excessive heat warning that extends to Seattle and Portland and south into northern California.

“The dangerous heat wave in the Northwest will continue through this weekend,” the National Weather Service advised. “For low elevations of north central Idaho and western Montana, afternoon temperatures of 100 to 110 degrees will be common during this time.”

With daytime temperatures soaring, some locations may not cool enough in the evening for relief. Heat-related illnesses are possible, and hydration is encouraged.

Also, pets, livestock and the elderly should be cared for, and children and pets should never be left in the car. Hot pavement can also burn paws.

The heat warnings have been extended through midnight on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for much of that state through the end of July as the heatwave there drags on.

Last year, Salem hit 117 degrees and Portland 116 – both records - in a similar heat wave that killed 100 people in that state.

Temperatures in Missoula could hit 101 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday while Libby could see temperatures of 103 degrees over the same period.

Temperatures in Spokane could top 104 degrees while the Tri-Cities hit 110.