Heimer remains missing after extensive search north of Missoula

(Missoula Current) A number of law enforcement agencies on Monday said they would redeploy if new information surrounding a missing Missoula woman emerges.

The Missoula County Search and Rescue, along with the Sherrif's office, the Missoula Police Department and the U.S. Forest Service conducted a deep search of the Rattlesnake Recreation Area, where 42-year-old Nicole Heimer went missing on April 22.

The search also covered the surrounding backcountry and included the use of dogs, drones and motorized assets.

“More than two dozen personnel, including 21 highly trained (search and rescue) volunteer members, logged over 275 miles and 150 hours during the search operation,” the sheriff's office stated. “While field operations have concluded for now, (search and rescue) and partnering agencies remain ready to redeploy should new information emerge about Ms. Heimer’s whereabouts.”

Heimer is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Heimer was reported missing on April 22 and her vehicle was observed parked at the Sawmill Gulch trailhead on April 15 before authorities were aware she was missing.

“Throughout this search effort, we have seen strong support and concern from our community,” the department stated. “We are committed to utilizing every available resource in the continued effort to locate Ms. Heimer and bring answers to those who care about her.”

For tips or information regarding Heimer's whereabouts, please call 911 or contact Missoula Police Department Detective Ethan Smith at (406) 552-6335.