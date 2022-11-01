Heineken International agrees to increase purchase volume of Montana barley

(Missoula Current) In a big win for the state's agricultural community, an international brewer on Tuesday agreed to increase its purchase volume of Montana barley products.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the deal on Tuesday, saying Heineken International will up the amount of product it purchases from Montana growers.

“We’re thrilled Heineken recognizes the superior quality of Montana barley and wants to do more business with our farmers,” Gianforte said in a statement. “This agreement ushers in tremendous opportunities for our ag industry.”

Gianforte signed the letter of intent in Bozeman.

Over the past five years, Heineken has sent three trade missions to Montana, according to the state Department of Agriculture. During their vision, Heineken representatives visited Montana State University's Plant Science and Malt Quality Labs and received a tour of the Ag Depot.

They also met with representatives from the Montana State Grain Lab, Columbia Grain, and United Grain.

“The Montana Department of Agriculture is proud of the exceptional quality of barley that we grow here in our state,” Montana ag director Christy Clark said. “We appreciate this group of buyers and representatives coming to Montana to source their high-quality barley needs.”