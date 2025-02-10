William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Led Zeppelin and AC/DC are two of the more iconic bands of the rock era. Both formed within 4 years of each other in the late 60’s and early 70’s.

While Led Zeppelin is one of the best-selling bands of all time, AC/DC is not too far behind with album sales over 200 million. Both bands have influenced future musicians.

Whatever description is given, they both moved heavy metal in a new direction. They also have spawned many cover bands over the years. Angus Young of AC/DC described the Seattle-based cover band Hell’s Belles as "The Best AC/DC cover I've heard.”

Likewise, Zoso has been praised in the L.A. Times as being “head and shoulders above all other Led Zeppelin tributes” while the Chicago Sun-Times said it was “the closest to the original of any Led Zeppelin tribute.”

Hell’s Belles is a take from the AC/DC song “Hell’s Bell.” The all-female band from Seattle formed in 2000. Zoso takes its name from the Led Zeppelin IV album, which included such hits as “Stairway to Heaven” and “Black Dog.”

On this album, Led Zepplin wanted to have the album released with no title or information, but the record company wanted something on the cover, so the band came up with four symbols representing the four band members. Jimmy Page drew the ZoSo symbol (he has never explained its’ significance). Zoso adopted it as the band name.

Both bands have played Missoula in the past, Zoso as recently as February 2024. Hell’s Belles first played in Missoula in 2002 at Jay’s Upstairs – a Missoula music venue that closed the next year. For shear energy, Hell’s Belles’ Adrian Conner, who fronts as AC/DC’s Angus Young, is a nonstop fire ball.

With her dreadlocks flying free while running around the stage playing guitar, her stage presence is what makes this band so compelling. The visual appeal aside, these band members are highly competent musicians making the performance more than just a nostalgic evening.

Another pleasant surprise was Big Sky’s Dammit Lauren, who opened for Zoso. This trio is fronted by Lauren Jackson vocals and bass, Brian Stumpf on guitar and Casey Folley on Drums. They are a rock and roll trio formed in the middle of nowhere, Montana.

Born out of a love for alt and indie rock, their music combines melody with unconventional chords and driving rhythm, led by Lauren’s distinctive and dynamic vocals. The band focuses on original music, blending their assorted backgrounds for a soulful alternative rock sound that combines rocking jams with pop.

John McDaniel with Zoso in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) John McDaniel with Zoso in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Brian Stumpf with Dammit Lauren in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Brian Stumpf with Dammit Lauren in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Casey Folley with dammit Laurent in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Casey Folley with Dammit Laurent in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Adam Sandling with Zoso in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Adam Sandling with Zoso in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Bevan Davies with Zoso in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Bevan Davies with Zoso in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Lauren Jackson with Zoso in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Lauren Jackson with Dammit Lauren in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...