High winds slam western Montana; reports of damage

(Missoula Current) High winds raked through western Montana on Wednesday along with torrential rain as a series of atmospheric rivers continued to pour in off the coast.

The National Weather Service office in Missoula posted a high wind warning earlier in the day. Gusts up to 61 miles per hour were recorded shortly before 9 a.m., while more than .31 inches of rain had fallen.

Reports of storm damage have begun to come in. Power lines were blocking portions of U.S. 2 near Marion and downed trees were reported along U.S. 12 between Lolo and Lolo Pass.

“These high winds are creating dangerous conditions, including reduced vehicle control, blowing debris, and the potential for downed trees and power lines,” the Missoula Police Department said. “We are asking community members to only travel if absolutely necessary.”

High wind tore off portions of the roof at Jefferson School while the Frenchtown School District has canceled classes, as have schools in Mineral County and the Superior School District.

Downed trees were also reported across Missoula.