New interpretive plan sets vision for historic LaLonde Ranch

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) After years of exploring the future of a historic Missoula Valley ranch, the county is now close to adopting an interpretive plan for the site, which could include trails and public upgrades.

The finalized plan for the LaLonde Ranch could also help the county chase certain grants to help fund the work.

Nick Zanatos, the county's parks, trails and recreation manager, said the document covers a number of goals including protecting the site's heritage, bringing in new visitors, and welcoming travelers who stop off Interstate 90 to explore the property.

“It really helps paint a vision for the site,” Zanatos said of the plan. “This is a great spot to stop and learn something you wouldn't think about.”

The LeLonde Ranch remains one of the few historic agricultural properties left standing in the Missoula Valley. It consists of several buildings that include a log cabin dating back to 1877, when Adam LeLonde was “proving up” his land.

The precise date of the main ranch house is unknown, though historians believe it was built around 1888 using materials from the Hollenbeck Brickyard, once located two miles south of the home.

The ranch and its remaining 7 acres are now bounded on all sides by the county’s Development Park and Interstate 90. While most of the land that once supported the ranch has been developed, the ranch itself remains intact, and it took the county several years to find a proper use for the property.

Now, Zanatos said it's time to implement and follow the new interpretive plan.

“That's one of the next big steps, getting public infrastructure and public signage up,” Zanatos said. “Once we formally adopt it, we start going after the appropriate funds.”

One of the ranch's first structures.

Along with the original cabin and home, the property contains a small orchard with apple and pear trees. The county plans to work with Farm Connect to help maintain the orchard and the site's other agricultural needs.

The main house is now connected to city water and initially, the well was abandoned. But the county has reestablished the well and could use it to irrigate the property.

“They're going to get the orchard back up and we're going to take on the boulevard maintenance for them,” Zanatos said. “It took a lot of trial and error to get the well back up. The next step is getting some form of irrigation.”

While the interpretive plan hasn't been officially adopted, it does set a vision for the property including plaques with historic details, a trail system and welcoming signs. The old log cabin could also be open, giving the public a view of its interior.

“It's one of the oldest buildings in the county,” Zanatos said. “We'd like to set that up in a way people could explore it more.”

The plan marks a step forward for the county, which for years debated the appropriate use of the site. Back in 2016, the county considered granting Freedom Gardens use of the property. The organization proposed planting as many as 150 fruit trees, building a greenhouse, a kitchen, and harvesting more than 14,000 pounds of food.

But that agreement didn't pan out and in 2018, the county approved a temporary rental agreement for a caretaker to tend to the property. The following year, it approved a special permit allowing use of the ranch for a cyclocross race.

With a vision now set, commissioners praised the plan.

“It sets a good high-level vision for the site,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier.