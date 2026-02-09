Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A stately home listed on the National Register of Historic Places in the University District hit the market under a new broker this month for $3.5 million.

The John R. Toole house, located at 1005 Gerald Avenue, was constructed in 1902. While it initially housed Mr. Toole – a former territorial legislator and president of the Big Blackfoot Milling Co. – it more recently served as the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house at the University of Montana.

The sorority was the university's first but shut down in 2021.

“The sale marks a rare transition moment for a property with deep architectural and campus history,” said Jessica Baldwin with Sterling CRE Advisors in Missoula. “It raises the question of what comes next for one of Missoula’s most recognizable historic homes.”

According to Sterling, which is exclusively representing the property, the home was designed by Butte architect J.F. Everett. The style reflects early twentieth-century neoclassical influences and retains “defining architectural character.”

Inside, the home spans nearly 14,000 square feet across three floors, along with a 4,800 square-foot basement. The interior includes 17 bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with a commercial kitchen and other amenities.

Inside the Toole home. (Photo courtesy of Sterling CRE) Inside the Toole home. (Photo courtesy of Sterling CRE) loading...

“The John R. Toole House is a Missoula treasure within the University District. Properties like this are extremely rare,” said Matt Mellott with Sterling. “We’re looking for someone with a vision to carry this Missoula landmark forward into the future in a thoughtful way.”

Several years ago, the Missoula Paddleheads used the home as temporary housing for its baseball players. But with the organization's new host family program, the property is no longer needed for that purpose.

The current owners, Susan and Peter Davis, have invested more than $600,000 into restoration work. Now, they're ready to pass it on to a responsible owner.

“We approached our work on the Toole House with preservation in mind and a long-term view,” said Susan Davis. “Now, we believe it is ready for its next chapter. Peter and I hope for a new steward who honors the home's historical history and the neighborhood’s welcoming nature.”