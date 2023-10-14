Holland Lake Lodge plans called off, facility for sale

(KPAX) The owner of Holland Lake Lodge confirmed to MTN News that the lodge is for sale and is no longer considering an expansion project with POWDR.

The expansion proposal for the historic lodge in the Flathead National Forest has caused a controversy.

The proposal would have nearly tripled the existing footprint of the lodge, which sits at the base of the Swan Mountain Range.

Owner Christian Wohlfeil has owned and operated the lodge for over 20 years as a privately-owned for-profit business on 15 acres under a special use permit from the Flathead National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service released the following statement on Friday afternoon: