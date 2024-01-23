Missoula fire crews respond to another homeless camp fire

(Missoula Current) Emergency crews were called to battle a fire in a Missoula park on Monday afternoon after a space heater set a tent on fire.

It's the second fire the department has responded to this month at a homeless camp in a public space.

According to the fire department, the incident occurred at around 4:15 p.m. in Lions Park. The smoke was visible from a distance.

Fire officials said a space heater set fire to the tent before several propane tanks exploded. No injuries were reported, but everything was a loss.

Earlier this month, fire crews responded to reports of a fire and explosions on a river island off California Street. In that incident, crews arrived to find a 16-foot fire in a pit filled with garbage.

The fire also caused several propane bottles to explode, with fragments nearly hitting first responders.