Homeword names Trujillo as new executive director

(Missoula Current) A Missoula nonprofit that specializes in housing has appointed a new executive director to oversee the organization, officially replacing its former director, who now serves as the city's mayor.

Homeword on Wednesday named Karissa Trujillo to the post following a national search. She will lead the organization in its mission to teach homebuyer and financial education while providing affordable housing.

“Her outstanding vision, extensive housing background and thoughtful leadership make her the perfect person to continue Homeword's work across Montana," said said Jessica Vizzutti, chair of Homeword's hiring committee.

Homeword hired Trujillo as the operations and program director in 2016 and promoted her to deputy director in 2022. She also served on the organization’s leadership team for seven years.

Trujillo was appointed interim director when Andrea Davis left to serve as Missoula's new mayor last November.

"I'm excited to continue in this role,” Trujillo said in a statement. “The team at Homeword is the best around, and the work that Homeword does is invaluable.”

Trujillo earned master’s degrees in public administration and education from the University of Montana, where she worked as associate director for New Student and Family Programs for over nine years. She grew up in Arlee and has lived in Missoula since college.