St. Pat’s ups security in response to violence, weapons

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) St. Patrick Hospital over the last few months has increased its security presence in Missoula and Polson in response to a rise in violence and illegal weapons on its medical campuses.

In a statement, the hospital said its security teams have been trailed to use Tasers and body cameras when needed to “resolve difficult situations.”

The body cameras will be worn starting this month and activated only when needed. The cameras have features that ensure caregiver privacy and HIPAA compliance, according to the hospital.

“Our security officers are trained and efficient in the use of de-escalation techniques to diffuse a combative situation,” said Dean Chrestenson, security manager for Providence Montana. “This new tool will help officers defend themselves and others during a violent encounter when someone is in imminent danger of injury or death.”

St. Patrick Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center remain weapons-free campuses. Still, the facilities have seen an increase in violence, along with weapons.

“We are not alone with this trend,” the hospital stated. “Workplace violence is on the increase nationally, and hospitals throughout Providence facilities are experiencing the same challenges.”

Earlier this year, St. Patrick Hospital installed a metal detector at the public entrance to its emergency department. It's there, the hospital said, where it sees the greatest need. The screening process will be similar to airport screening.

Patients will also be screened when stable, the hospital said.

“If prohibited items are found, individuals will be given the opportunity to secure the items outside of the building or the items will be kept by security until the individual leaves the ministry,” the hospital said. “With these tools, care teams noted a decrease in the number and severity of workplace violence events at several other Providence ministries.”